CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority was updated on progress at the lake’s disc golf course.
Authority and Friends of Curwensville Lake Member Carl Heaton said a grand opening of the 18-hole course is tentatively scheduled for September.
He said it is hoped it can coincide with the Clearfield County Conservation District’s annual Conservation Celebration.
Final touches are being done to the course’s final nine holes — news that will make many park visitors happy.
Many visitors to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area utilize the original nine holes. At a recent meeting, Manager Bill Royer said, “We are seeing good numbers of visitors coming to the lake specifically to use the course.”
The lake’s store has discs that can be rented by visitors for a small fee.
Disc golf is played similarly to traditional ball golf, but instead of clubs and balls, players use a flying disc similar to a Frisbee. The disc is thrown from the tee area to the hole. The goal of the game is to complete holes with the fewest throws.
In June 2021, Curwensville Lake Authority officially opened the lake’s nine-hole disc golf course donated by FCL.
Information about the course including a map and rules can be found on Curwensville Lake’s Facebook page.
In other business, the authority approved the purchase of a new zero turn mower with a 50-inch deck from Dunlap Lawn & Garden, DuBois at a cost of $4,344.
Royer also noted Pike Power Wash of Curwensville has offered to donate time, equipment and materials to clean pavilions 4 and 5.
Member Matt Milliron reported he is frustrated that the authority is still waiting to receive its 2020-21 audit from Matt Foster and Associates, Phillipsburg.
He reported he recently spoke with Foster who assured him the inspection of financial records and documents is complete but said the authority has yet to receive it and it is time for the 2021-22 audit to be started.