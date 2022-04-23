CLEARFIELD –Don Herres is about to call it a career.
May 31 will be Herres’ last day as CEO of the Clearfield YMCA.
Herres is originally from Wellsboro and after graduating from Slippery Rock University, he worked at five different YMCAs. He was at the Cambridge, Maryland YMCA when he was hired as CEO of the Clearfield YMCA in 1999.
At the time, he and his wife Marianne had a couple of young children and they selected Clearfield because it is an excellent small town to raise a family.
“We wanted a community with good schools and a good community life,” Herres said.
Since his arrival in Clearfield, the YMCA’s membership has grown from about 600 to more than 2,500 currently. And if one counts Silver Sneaker members, the YMCA has about 3,000 members, Herres said.
And Herres said the YMCA’s membership is close to being back to its pre-pandemic levels.
The YMCA has also undergone a significant expansion of its facilities and renovations during Herres’ tenure.
When he came to Clearfield, he said there was a huge need for improvements to the YMCA. So they started a capital campaign in 2005 and they broke ground for the expansion in 2010.
The project would double the size of the usable space in the YMCA, including constructing a new Olympic-size pool, a new gymnasium and renovating the existing facilities.
The project cost $5.3 million, state grant funds totaled $2.5 million with the rest coming from local contributions, Herres said.
The project was an instant hit with the community.
“When it opened, our membership almost doubled within the first year,” Herres said.
Herres said what he enjoyed the most working at the YMCA was meeting people and organizing activities for people who enjoy exercising as well as activities that people can do together as a family.
“It was a dream job really,” Herres said.
He also enjoyed organizing the special events like the Winter Festival at Parker Dam and the annual Christmas Parade in downtown Clearfield, which included a Christmas party in the YMCA gymnasium.
Even though his children are grown and out in the workforce, Herres said he and his wife will continue to live in Clearfield.
And Herres is going to keep his membership and go to the YMCA regularly.
He also said he plans to spend more time on his other hobbies including tennis, racquetball, billiards, woodworking and gardening.
“We are looking forward to retirement and enjoying the life that is here in Clearfield,” Herres said.