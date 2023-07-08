CLEARFIELD — Audiologist and Clearfield native Dr. Ashleigh Valenza, AuD recently opened her own practice, Clearfield Audiology, located along Turnpike Avenue.
Valenza graduated from Clearfield Area High School and practiced as an ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) doctor for nine years in DuBois before deciding to open her own practice in her hometown.
“I really enjoy it,” Valenza said. “I get to know people really well.”
She said hearing loss can be frustrating so she tries to make it comfortable for people and get them to where they are hearing again.
After graduating from Clearfield, she then went to California University of Pennsylvania majoring in communication disorders. She then went to Salus University where she received her doctorate in audiology in 2014.
People of all ages can suffer from hearing loss and Valenza’s practice caters to patients ages 4 and up.
Hearing loss becomes more likely as one ages, but it also can occur due to environmental factors, disease or injury, Valenza said.
She said getting hearing issues resolved as soon as possible is important because it has a large impact on quality of life and safety.
“There are so many things that you miss out on that you don’t realize,” Valenza said.
If one lets hearing loss go for too long it can cause the nerves to deteriorate and cause difficulty in processing and understanding sound. Some studies show that there could be a link between hearing loss and dementia.
She said hearing loss is something people often overlook.
“It’s often so gradual we don’t realize it’s happening,” Valenza said.
Although hearing loss is often age related, genetics and noise induced hearing loss are also major causes. Other causes of hearing loss include disease, and some medications and medical treatments such as some cancer treatments, Valenza said.
Valenza said noise induced hearing loss is becoming more and more of a problem because modern technology, machines and electronics are exposing people to more noise on a daily basis.
The inner ear is lined with thousands of hair cells, which respond to different frequencies of sound and excessive noise can damage these hair cells, Valenza said.
“Once they are bent over and damaged, there is no getting them back,” Valenza said.
But hearing aids have advanced in technology substantially in recent years. She said people should realize that no hearing aid is perfect, Valenza said.
And although a person can now get hearing aids over the counter, to get the most out of the hearing aid, people should see an audiologist and be tested professionally in person, Valenza said.
Valenza said there is nothing bad about getting an over-the-counter hearing aid and they are often a step in the right direction. But the over-the-counter hearing aids don’t have the same level of clarity and precision as ones fitted and calibrated by an audiologist. Plus over-the-counter hearing aid companies can’t give a person the same service as a local audiologist, Valenza said.
By getting tested, the audiologist determines precisely the frequencies hearing loss is occurring and calibrates the hearing aid to enhance the frequencies where the patient needs it most while allowing other frequencies to enter the ear, improving clarity and giving the patient a more natural sound.
And many modern hearing aids can also be calibrated to filter out background noise, allowing the user to have conversations in crowded and noisy environments, Valenza said.
Most hearing aids sit behind the ears with a small tip that enters the ear itself. Valenza said her main goal when fitting a patient with a hearing aid is to have it as hassle free as possible so the patient only has to put it on in the morning and not have to think about it again for the rest of the day.
Most hearing aids have about 22 hours of battery life so they can be worn all day and be recharged at night, Valenza said.
Because hearing aids are worn almost all the time by people who need them, it is important they work at their optimal level. They often require a substantial investment by the user, so it is important that they see a professional audiologist to get the most out of their investment, Valenza said.
Some private health insurance plans cover the cost of hearing aids, but government health care plans such as Medicare and Medicaid often do not unless it is caused by disease or infection, according to Valenza.
At Clearfield Audiology, hearing aids range in price between $1,000 and $3,000 but she said she is working with some of the larger hearing aid companies to lower the cost for customers.
She said the Medical Bureau of Pittsburgh offers a 0 percent loan program for hearing aids. The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation will also help out people who are working depending on their financial status.
Pennsylvania also has an assistive technology fund to help low-income patients purchase hearing aids, Valenza said.
A hearing exam at Clearfield Audiology usually takes about 20 minutes and it is pain free. For most people hearing loss begins at about 50-55 years old, so once you reach this age, it is a good idea to get tested, Valenza said.
For new patients, she said she will schedule an hour to do the test and for her to counsel the patient, perhaps demonstrate some hearing aids if need be and show them some pricing options.
People who already have hearing aids can come to Clearfield Audiology and have their hearing aids recalibrated because she has the software to do this for multiple companies.
For new hearing aids it only takes a couple of days for a hearing aid to come in once it is ordered. And state law requires all hearing aids from audiologists to have a 30-day money back guarantee, Valenza said.
Valenza said it is important that everyone take steps to protect their hearing. Often people don’t realize how common tasks like mowing the lawn or using a vacuum or a drill or a saw can damage their hearing, so it is important to use hearing protection when in noisy environments.
She said probably the best hearing protection is the over the ear headsets, but they can be bulky so people are often reluctant to wear them.
Clearfield Audiology also offers custom-made hearing protection. For this, Valenza said she takes an impression of the user’s ears and sends it to a company to have it made.
But even the inexpensive foam earplugs are useful for protecting ears, Valenza said.
Clearfield Audiology is located at 1212 Turnpike Avenue, Clearfield. Hours are Monday through Friday by appointment only. Phone number is 814-205-4111.