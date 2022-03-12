CLEARFIELD –Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority is holding a drive-thru recycling collection for electronics and household hazardous waste on April 9.
Director Jodi Brennan of the county’s Solid Waste Authority told Clearfield County Commissioners the event would be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Clearfield County Jail at 115 21st St. in Clearfield.
The fees are as follows:
- Freon containing devices –25 cents per pound.
- Non-video display electronics –40 cents per pound.
- Televisions and monitors –60 cents per pound.
- Waste paint –65 cents per pound.
- Universal wastes (bulbs, batteries etc.) –75 cents per pound.
- Household hazardous waste –$1 per pound.
- Propane cylinders –$7 each.
Registration is required, visit https://nobleenviro.com/e-waste-and-hhw/ or call 412-567-6566 to schedule an appointment.
To keep the line moving, only credit cards will be accepted for payment, Brennan said.
Accepted items include, televisions, computers, laptops, printers, copiers, scanners, keyboards/mice, speakers, cell phones, stereos/CD players, VCR/DVD players, video game console, AC units, dehumidifiers, gasoline, kerosene, diesel, motor oil, antifreeze, insecticides, pesticides, weed killer, oil based paint, latex paint, thinners, solvents, degreasers, pool chemicals, oven cleaners, drain cleaners, tile cleaners, toilet cleaners, bleach, aerosols, fluorescent lights, batteries.
Prohibited items: smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, ammunition, explosive materials, compressed gas cylinders, tires, pharmaceuticals, syringes, medical waste, elemental mercury, mercury containing devices, PCB contaminated items and containers greater than five gallons.
The Solid Waste Authority has a new vendor for the event after the former vendor closed its doors, according to Brennan.