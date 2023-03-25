DuBois/Jefferson County Special Olympics athletes recently brought home several gold medals after striking big at both the sectional and state bowling games.
Dawn Coulter, sports team leader and bowling head coach, said Special Olympics offers basketball, bowling and soccer for athletes throughout the year, but bowling is – by far – the most attended.
All athletes are from the DuBois/Jefferson County area, “The Wilds Region” team, she said.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania provides year-round training in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. These experiences provide many benefits for the athletes, including physical fitness, joy, friendship and more, according to www.specialolympicspa.org.
Two four-person teams and one double team from the area attended the Special Olympics bowling sectionals competition in Bellefonte Feb. 19, said Coulter. The double team won first place, winning a gold medal, and so did the men’s four-person team. The remaining four-person team took home second place, winning a silver medal.
“By getting a gold medal and/or a silver medal, each team qualified to go to the Indoor Winter Games on March 4-5 in York.”
DuBois/Jefferson County bowlers competed against a few other teams from all around the state in their division, said Coulter, all coming home with first-place gold medals.
“After 10 weeks of practicing, they made it to the state games,” said Coulter. “They were all so excited to have won a gold medal for their hard work.”
A big part of what Special Olympics offers is the fellowship athletes share with one another, and with the coaches.
“They all agree the best part of competing was being with friends and making new friends,” Coulter said.
Another is the aspect of teamwork.
“The sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the weekend by not only our athletes, but all individuals participating, was notable,” said Coulter.
Special Olympics is very rewarding, and teaches the players social skills, team spirit and helps them create lifetime friendships, she noted.
“All athletes were ready to show off their medals,” she said. “They were very proud. The entire weekend was very memorable for everyone involved.”
Those wanting to contribute to Special Olympics DuBois/Jefferson County can do so by volunteering, an experience Coulter says can be incredibly rewarding for people.
“There is so much more we could offer with more volunteers,” she said.
One does not have to be an expert in the sport they coach, and just has to have a desire to work closely with the athletes, according to Special Olympics Pennsylvania. Coaches will go through short training/certification sessions. Each new volunteer makes room for four more athletes to join a team.
To volunteer, contact Special Olympics DuBois/Jefferson County at 814-234-8750, ext. 320, or thewildsregion@specialolympicspa.org.
Follow the DuBois/Jefferson Special Olympics group on Facebook.