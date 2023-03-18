DuBOIS — Gearing up for the St. Patrick’s Day Showdown between the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) Fitness Center Boxing Team 814 and Golden Gloves Boxing Club of Cork, Ireland, DuBois City Mayor Edward Walsh presented the Irish team with a proclamation Friday morning.
Team 814 of WPAL in DuBois will compete in an international boxing competition with athletes from Ireland at the DuBois Country Club tonight. Also participating in this competition will be boxers from Pittsburgh-based Team 412 and the Irish Boxing Club of Scranton, making up Team Pennsylvania.
Walsh read the proclamation, which stated the Golden Gloves Boxing Club of Cork Ireland was established in 2018, is affiliated with the Irish Amateur Boxing Association, and led by head coach John Morrissey and three assistant coaches. He further proclaimed the Cork Boxing Club will box against Team 814 out of DuBois, hosting the event at the DuBois Country Club on Saturday, March 18.
“Now therefore be it resolved that the mayor and city council of the City of DuBois formally welcome the boxers, coaches, family and friends to this event and wish them luck,” Walsh said.
The boxers of Cork, Ireland arrived in the city a couple of days ahead of the match to experience all DuBois and the surrounding area has to offer. Cork Coach Morrissey said the team is from a smaller suburb themselves, in the southern part of Ireland, and have enjoyed DuBois for its smaller, friendlier size.
“It’s been fantastic because people stop in the street talking to us. We want to do that, we want to talk to people, we want to see what they want from us, and we want to talk and just socialize and mingle a bit,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey and his team were originally planning a trip to Boston this weekend, but it was canceled. Hearing this, WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty reached out and began the plans to bring the team to DuBois instead.
“What a tremendous honor it’s been to have Team Ireland and head coach John Morrissey and the team join us in DuBois. It’s just been fantastic. Even the ride home from Pittsburgh was a delight learning about how they do things with their team and their culture. It’s been a whirlwind of fun and excitement being able to bring them into our gym,” Beatty said.
Morrissey said he thinks his team was lucky that the Boston trip was canceled, because coming to DuBois was “absolutely brilliant.”
“Simply because you appreciate it absolutely more in a small town. The same where we are, we are in a smaller town, but we appreciate it more,” Morrissey said.
While at home, Morrissey’s boxers train hard so they can “show what we’re made of’’ when they get in the ring. Beatty said his boxers have been impressed by Team Ireland’s work ethic even while in another country.
Morrissey said when they get home, they’ll be planning their next trip. Part of the agreement for this trip is that next year for St. Patrick’s Day, Beatty and Team 814 will travel to Ireland for a match.
Beatty has never been to Ireland, but said a lot of his family “hails from” there, and his wife Heather’s family is from Cork County specifically.
The Irish team has traveled around many parts of the United Kingdom and Europe, finding better opponents while broadening horizons. Morrissey said there are some children in the boxing club who otherwise wouldn’t see another country.
Morrissey said his team doesn’t focus on winning or losing, but rather their personal performance.
“I really base my culture in our boxing club on enjoying yourself and experiencing new things, because everybody who walks into the gym isn’t going to win,” Morrissey said. “Do you lose or do you learn? You learn, you don’t lose. It’s as simple as that.”
He is more focused on the individual, and helping them better themselves, not only in the ring but in every aspect of life. Morrissey said “when you build someone’s self confidence and self-esteem up, they respect other people, but before that…they hide all that by not respecting other people and being mean to them.”
Not lacking in accomplishments, Morrissey’s own daughter is a two-time national champion and a possible future Olympian.
Team Ireland faces off against Team Pennsylvania at the DuBois Country Club tonight, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and boxing starting at 7:30. Tickets are $30 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.showclix.com/event/st-paddy-s-showdown.
Proceeds from the St. Paddy’s Showdown benefit WPAL DuBois and Team 814, both nonprofit organizations helping youth through the sport of boxing.