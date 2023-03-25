CLEARFIELD — Luke Dixon, 16, of Scout Troop 9 is building a Blessing Box in downtown Clearfield where people who need it can get non-perishable food items.
The Blessing Box is going to be placed outside of the former Clearfield Borough Police Station where people can donate or pick up non-perishable food items, 24 hours a day.
“I wanted to do something that would help the community,” Dixon said of his Eagle Scout project.
There is a Blessing Box at the Hyde Fire Company, but Dixon said this is too far for many people to walk who live in downtown Clearfield. After consulting with borough officials, they chose the grassy area in front of the former police department because it has places nearby to park, it has good lighting, and there are surveillance cameras in the area to make sure it isn’t vandalized.
The Blessing Box will be about four feet wide, and six feet tall with a shingle roof. The structure will be supported by four 4x4 posts that will be cemented into the ground. The box itself will be about three feet off the ground and have two shelves, each 18 inches high and it will have plexiglass doors, Dixon said.
“It will hold a lot of food,” Dixon said.
Dixon said he is going to build the box himself with the help of his grandfather at a family member’s workshop. And the day of the installation, members of Troop 9 will help him assemble and install it, Dixon said.
Dixon said the materials to build the box will cost about $500 and he is going to solicit donations from local businesses to help pay the cost.
Any money in excess of the cost of the project would go to Clearfield Borough to pay the cost of upkeep of the Blessing Box, Dixon said.
Dixon said he hopes to start construction in May.
He said he’s getting a lot of support from troop members. To raise funds, Dixon will be selling peanut butter meltaways, and when he asked for volunteers to help sell them, he said every troop member raised their hand.
St. Francis School has already agreed to have a dress down day where students can come to school out of uniform if they bring in a food item for the box.
Dixon said he started in Scouting when he was 8 years old.
“I really like the people,” Dixon said. “And it gives me something to work towards.”
Dixon also said he enjoys the outdoors, especially camping and hiking.
“I really enjoy the camp outings,” Dixon said.
In addition to completing this project, Dixon said he needs three more merit badges to become an Eagle Scout and he hopes to get it this spring.
Those wishing to make a monetary donation to the project should mail checks payable to Troop 9, 26 Spruce Street, Frenchville, 16836. Donations are tax deductible.