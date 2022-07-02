Free educational programs are offered to the public on Saturdays and Sundays at the Elk Country Visitor Center, located at 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette. The following is a list of programs scheduled for July, provided by Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab.
Saturday, July 2, 1 p.m.
Elk Country Habitat Talk: Join KECA’s Habitat Specialist, Chad Woodward, in a talk about the habitat work done around the visitor center and the many projects that the Keystone Elk Country Alliance is involved in to help preserve and enhance Elk Country for future generations.
Sunday, July 3, 2 p.m.
Elk Basics: New to learning about elk? Join staff for a basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Saturday, July 9, 2 p.m.
PA Reptiles: Did you ever wonder what kinds of reptiles lurk in the Pennsylvania Wilds? Join staff to learn about important reptiles found in the state. You can even get acquainted with rescued Eastern box turtles (Bob and Rosie) as well as Java, an Eastern black rat snake.
Sunday, July 10, Noon
Elk Country Rocks: Join staff in painting a rock of your choosing to create a one-of-a-kind souvenir of your very own.
Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m.
Fireflies: Summertime in Benezette is a little extra bright at night thanks to these friendly insects. Come and enjoy a presentation on Pennsylvania’s state insect and learn what makes them so unique.
Saturday, July 23, 2 p.m.
Moose, Elk, Caribou, Whitetail: “Moose, Elk, Caribou, and Whitetail oh my!” Join staff to learn about the elk and their many cousins that live in North America.
Sunday, July 24, 2 p.m.
PA Invasives: If you look at the trees in the Pennsylvania Wilds, you will notice they aren’t as full. This is because of the Spongy Moth, previously called the Gypsy Moth, which is an invasive species to Pennsylvania. Join staff to learn about the Spongy Moth as well as the many other invasive species that wreak havoc on Pennsylvania ecosystems and how to prevent the spread.
Saturday, July 30, 2 p.m.
Elk Walk and Talk: Join a staff member to walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit the fields. Topics will include what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m.
Antler Scoring: “Woah! that is a 400+ bull for sure!” Being in Elk Country you will probably hear that a lot, and you may be a bit confused on what that means. Antler scoring is a fun and useful tool to have when exploring Elk Country, get a free lesson.