Free educational programs are offered to the public on Saturdays and Sundays at the Elk Country Visitor Center, located at 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette. The following is a list of programs scheduled for June, provided by Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab.
Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m.
Elk Walk and Talk: Join staff to walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit the fields. Topics will include what elk eat, where they spend their time and how each season brings something different.
Saturday, June 5, 2 p.m.
Elk Explanations: Join staff for a basic breakdown of elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Questions from attendees will be answered.
Saturday, June 11, 2 p.m.
Elk Calves: Most elk give birth to their calves the first week of June. Join staff to learn more about elk calves, calving season, behavior and safe viewing tips during this time of year.
Sunday, June 12, 2 p.m.
Insect Identification: Have you ever seen a bug and wondered if it is dangerous to yourself or your garden? Join staff to find out by learning tips on identifying insects. A pinned collection of Pennsylvania insects will be on display.
Saturday, June 18, Noon
Archery Basics: Whether you are a seasoned pro who wants a little practice or a beginner who wants to learn how to shoot a bow, join staff at the archery range. This event is weather permitting.
Sunday, June 19, Noon
Elk Country Escape Room: In this free escape room, elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing and staff needs help to find her. The program will run every half hour from noon to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is available by calling 814-787-5173.
q q q
For more information about the Elk Country Visitor Center, visit: experienceelkcountry.com or call 814-787-5173.
For more information about the Elk Country Visitor Center, visit: elkcountryvisitorcenter.com
Saturday, June 25, 2 p.m.
Wonderful Wood Ducks: Join staff to learn to identify wood ducks, what their habitat looks like, why they are here and how you can help the wood duck population.
Sunday, June 26, Noon
Archery Basics: Whether you are a seasoned pro who wants a little practice or a beginner who wants to learn how to shoot a bow, join staff at the archery range. This event is weather permitting.