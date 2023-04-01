BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in April:
Saturday, April 1
All About Trout, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Join the educational department for a hands-on program about the various species of trout found in our mountain streams and lakes. Learn all about the rainbow trout, brown trout, and, of course, our state fish, the brook trout. Great activity for families with young children!
Sunday, April 2
Elk Basics, 2 p.m.
Join staff for the basic breakdown about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Saturday, April 8
KECA Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m.
Join staff at the center for the 2nd annual Keystone Elk Country Alliance Easter Egg Hunt. Eggs will be hidden on the grounds and along trails for youngsters to find.
Sunday, April 9
Easter holiday
Saturday, April 15
Elk Walk and Talk, 2 p.m.
Join a staff member to walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit the fields. Topics include what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, April 16
Rabbits and Hares of PA, 2 p.m.
Do you know the difference between rabbits and hares? Do you know there is more than one kind of cottontail rabbit? Learn all this and much more during an informative slideshow on “Rabbits and Hares in Pennsylvania.”
Saturday, April 22
Earth Day/Wildflowers
Join staff and learn about some of the wildflowers you may see visiting elk country. Attendees will receive a PA wildflower seed packet to take home,
Sunday, April 23
Turkey Talk, 2 p.m.
Join staff as they talk about turkeys. Some of the areas that will be discussed are the turkey’s identification, diet, habitat, and breeding. Take advantage of this program to learn more about one of the state’s most common game birds.
Saturday, April 29
Elk Explanations, 2 p.m.
Join staff for the basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Sunday, April 30
Vernal Ponds, 2 p.m.
This unique habitat is important for many species found in the state of Pennsylvania. Many of these species are indicators of a healthy ecosystem. Join staff to learn about some of these species and why vernal pools are important for them.
Call 814-787-5173 or email ConEd@kecaus.com or ConEdSp@kecaus.com with questions.