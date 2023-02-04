BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in February:
Saturday, Feb. 4
Elk Walk and Talk, 2 p.m.
Join a staff member to walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit the fields. Topics include what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Groundhogs, 2 p.m.
Groundhogs are probably one of Pennsylvania’s most famous rodents. Not only do they have several names such as whistle hog, woodchuck, and marmot, but they get a holiday as well. Join staff to learn about groundhogs and their impact on the environment around us.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Elk Basics, 2 p.m.
New to learning about elk? Join for the breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Elk Country Escape Room, Noon-2 p.m.
In this free escape room, elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing, and staff needs your to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from noon-2 p.m. You can pre-register by emailing ConEdSp@KECAUS.com or by calling 84-787-5173.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Elk Explanations, 2 p.m.
Join staff to learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior. Wondering how elk are managed? Perhaps you have question on their favorite foods or habits? Maybe you’d like to know how long they live or when calving season is? These questions and more will be answered.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Winter Birding, 2 p.m.
Winter birding is exactly what it sounds like, observing the birds that endure the winter instead of migrating further south. If birding is something you would like to take up, come join staff and learn some tips and tricks on viewing our feathered friends.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Antler Shed Hunting, 2 p.m.
Are you curious about how to find whitetail and elk antler sheds? Shed hunting can be very exciting and addicting. Join staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center as they discuss some of their most effective methods. Also learn why antlers drop each year and get some tips on where to search.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Bobcats, 2 p.m.
Bobcats are one of Pennsylvania’s most elusive predators. Not many people can say they’ve seen a bobcat in the wild. They are also Pa.’s last confirmed feline predator. If bobcats interest you, come learn all there is to learn at the Elk Country Visitor Center.
Call 814-787-5173 or email ConEd@kecaus.com or ConEdSp@kecaus.com with questions.