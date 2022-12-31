BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in January:
Saturday, Jan. 7
Elk Basics, 2 p.m.
Join staff for a basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Wildlife tracks, 2 p.m.
Walking the forests in Elk Country, you can come across all kinds of wildlife tracks and it can be difficult to identify the critter that made them. Join staff to dive into the world of wildlife tracking.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Elk history, 2 p.m.
Take a deep dive into the history of Pennsylvania’s elk from where they started and how they are doing today.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Bats of Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.
Enjoy an entertaining and informative slideshow on different bat species in the Keystone State, from the “Little Brown Bat” to the large “Hoary Bat.”
Saturday, Jan. 21
Pinecone bird feeders, Noon-2 p.m.
Escape the cold weather by joining the KECA staff to build pinecone bird feeders.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Elk explanations, 2 p.m.
Join staff for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior
Saturday, Jan. 28
Elk Smart, 2 p.m.
Elk Smart is a new initiative to help remind visitors who come to Elk Country to preserve the wild nature of the PA elk herd. Learn the four principles of Elk Smart, how to practice them, and their importance.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Pennsylvania state symbols, 2 p.m.
Pennsylvania has many state symbols from a state tree all the way to a state drink. Join staff to learn about each one, and how each state symbol was selected.
Call 814-787-5173 or email ConEd@kecaus.com or ConEdSp@kecaus.com with questions.