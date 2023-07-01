BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in July:
Saturday, July 1
Archery Basics, noon
Have you ever shot a bow and arrow? Whether you are a seasoned pro that wants a little extra practice, or a beginner that wants to learn how to shoot a bow, come join staff on the archery range. Weather permitting.
Sunday, July 2
Elk Basics, 2 p.m.
New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Saturday, July 8
Snapping Turtles: “From Pond to Pot,” 2 p.m.
Snapping turtles happen to be the largest turtle in the state of Pennsylvania. Come join Jacob Deberti, a summer intern, and learn all about the common snapping turtle. Jacob will cover everything from their biology/ecology to safe handling tips when catching and locating snappers. Jacob will even allow you to try some of his very own snapping turtle soup!
Sunday, July 9
Elk Walk and Talk, 2 p.m.
Join a staff member to walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit the fields. Topics will include what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Saturday, July 15
Deer Family, 2 p.m.
The deer family has quite a few members. Join staff to learn about the elk and their many cousins that live in North America.
Sunday, July 16
Elk Country Rocks!, noon
Join staff in painting a rock of your choosing to create a one-of-a-kind souvenir of your very own.
Saturday, July 22
Fireflies, 2 p.m.
Summertime in Benezette is a little extra bright at night thanks to these friendly insects lumineers. Come and enjoy a presentation on Pennsylvania’s state insect and learn what makes them so unique.
Sunday, July 23
Elk Smart, 2 p.m.
Elk Smart is a new initiative to help remind visitors who come to Elk Country to preserve the wild nature of the PA elk herd. Learn the four principles of Elk Smart, how to practice them, and their importance.
Saturday, July 29
Elk Expo, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
There will be numerous ongoing educational programs, seminars and activities during this event.
Saturday, July 30
Elk Expo, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Visit ElkExpo.com for more details.