BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in June:
Saturday, June 3, 2 p.m.
Elk Walk and Talk
As a part of National Trails Day, join a staff member to walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. Topics include what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, June 4, 2 p.m.
Insect Identification
Have you ever seen a “bug” and wondered if it is dangerous to yourself or your garden? Now is your chance to find out. Learning a few tips and tricks on identifying our six-legged friends can really come in handy in Elk Country. Join staff and learn a thing or two on insect identification.
Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m.
Pennsylvania Black Bears presentation
Have you ever wondered about Pennsylvania’s largest predator and how they are managed? If you answered “yes,” then come down to the Elk Country Visitor Center and learn from Pennsylvania Game Commission’s very own black bear biologist, Emily Carrolo. Emily will cover everything you’d like to know about black bears from their ecology to their management here in PA. She will even leave time at the end of her presentation to answer some questions.
Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.
Elk Calves
Calving season is here! Most elk give birth to their calves the first week of June. Join staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center to learn more about elk calves, calving season, behavior and safe viewing tips during this time of year.
Saturday, June 17, 2 p.m.
Elk Basics
New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Sunday, June 18, noon
Elk Country Escape Room
In this free escape room, elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing, and staff needs you to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from 12-2 p.m. and is free of charge. You can pre-register by emailing ConEdSp@KECAUS.com or by calling 814-787-5173.
Saturday, June 24, 2 p.m.
Archery Basics
Have you ever shot a bow and arrow? Whether you are a seasoned pro that wants a little extra practice, or a beginner that wants to learn how to shoot a bow, come join staff on the archery range. Weather permitting.
Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.
Any questions about programs can be sent to Conservation Coordinator, Ben Porkolab (ConEd@KECAUS.com) or Conservation Education Specialist, Hunter Horning (ConEdSp@KECAUS.com) or call 814-787-5173.