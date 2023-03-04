BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in March:
Saturday, March 4
Elk Basics, 2 p.m.
Join staff for the basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Sunday, March 5
Maple Syrup, 2 p.m.
Have you ever wondered how maple syrup was made? Or have you ever wondered where it came from? If you answered yes to either one of these questions then you should come to the Elk Country Visitor Center. Mike Wittman, a local expert, with 40 years of experience will lead visitors through the process.
Saturday, March 11
Elk Explanations, 2 p.m.
Join staff for the basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior.
Sunday, March 12
Cool Clovers, 2 p.m.
Clovers are a unique and useful plant that is so common you probably have it growing in your backyard right now. It is also a favorite food of elk.
Call 814-787-5173 or email ConEd@kecaus.com or ConEdSp@kecaus.com with questions.
Saturday, March 18
PGC Tom Keller “Introduction of Pine Marten,” 2 p.m.
Did you hear about the pine marten and its possible reintroduction to Pennsylvania? If you have, and would like to know more, then come down to the Elk Country Visitor Center. The Keystone Elk Country Alliance is hosting the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s furbearer biologist, Tom Keller, and his talk on the pine marten reintroduction.
Sunday, March 19
Deer Family, 2 p.m.
The deer family has quite a few members. Join staff to learn about the elk and their many cousins that live in North America.
Saturday, March 25
PA River Otters, 2 p.m.
Join staff for an overview of one of our most fascinating furbearers. From the river otter decline to the successful reintroduction in the Keystone state, you will be sure to learn some new information during this program.
Sunday, March 26
Elk Walk and Talk, 2 p.m.
Join a staff member to walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. We will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Call 814-787-5173 or email ConEd@kecaus.com or ConEdSp@kecaus.com with questions.