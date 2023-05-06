BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in May:
Saturday, May 6
Elk Walk and Talk –2 p.m.
Join a staff member as they walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Participants will learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. Staff will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, May 7
Wildflowers –2 p.m.
Come join ECVC staff and learn about some of the wildflowers one may see visiting elk country. Attendees will receive a PA Wildflower Seed packet to take home.
Saturday, May 13
Elk Basics –2 p.m.
New to learning about elk? Join staff members for the basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Sunday, May 14
Make and Take Mother’s Day Flowers –2 p.m.
Join staff in celebrating Mother’s Day. Attendees can choose a pot and flower for their mothers. “Thank you” to Moms everywhere.
Saturday, May 20
Elk Explanations –2 p.m.
New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as attendees learn about elk history, elk ecology, and elk behavior. Staff will also be available to answer questions about favorite foods, habitat and more.
Sunday, May 21
Track Identification –2 p.m.
“Woah! What animal made that footprint?” Walking the forests in elk country, one can come across all kinds of wildlife tracks, and it can be difficult to identify the critter that made them. Join conservation education staff as they dive into the world of wildlife tracking.
Saturday, May 27
Elk Smart –2 p.m.
Elk Smart is a new initiative to help remind visitors who come to elk country to preserve the wild nature of the PA elk herd. Learn the four principles of Elk Smart, how to practice them, and their importance.
Sunday, May 28
PA Reptiles –2 p.m.
Ever wonder what kinds of reptiles lurk in the Pennsylvania wilds? Well, now is the chance to learn a few. Join staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center as we learn about a couple important reptiles found in the Keystone State.