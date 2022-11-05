BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in November:
Saturday, Nov. 5
The Elk Hunt Experience, 2 p.m.
The Pennsylvania general elk hunting season occurs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5. Learn about the number of tags allotted, harvest results, PA elk hunting zones, check station research and more.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Elk Walk and Talk, 2 p.m.
Join a staff member and walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. Topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different will be discussed.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Black Bears, 2 p.m.
Join for an informative presentation to learn many fascinating facts about one of Pennsylvania’s largest mammals. Learn about their physiology, life cycle, and some interesting information about their den sites.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Elk Explanations, 2 p.m.
Join for the basic breakdown about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Wondering how elk are managed? Perhaps you have a question on their favorite foods or habit? Maybe you’d like to know how long they live or when calving season is? Join to find the answers to these questions and more.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Turkey Talk, 2 p.m.
Thanksgiving is just around the bend and with it, fall turkey season. Come learn about the unique behaviors and preferences of the wild turkey and all the neat sounds they make.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Thanksgiving Craft, noon-2 p.m.
Thanksgiving is a special time for many families, and it is just as important for the staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center. The Conservation Education Staff would like to offer a fun craft for the whole family to enjoy.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Elk Basics, 2 p.m.
Join for the basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Whitetail Deer, 2 p.m.
Thousands of Pennsylvania hunters will be afield in search of this wary mammal during the 2022 deer season. The white-tailed deer can found in all 67 counties. Learn more about it during this educational session.
Call 814-787-5173 or email ConEd@kecaus.com or ConEdSp@kecaus.com with questions.