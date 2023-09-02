BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette for September:
Saturday, Sept. 2
Elk Smart, 2 p.m.
Elk Smart is a new initiative to help remind visitors who come to Elk Country to preserve the wild nature of the PA elk herd. Learn the four principles of Elk Smart, how to practice them, and their importance.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Pa. Furbearers, 2 p.m.
Pennsylvania has a long list of furbearers whose pelts made a large impact on the lives of trappers and settlers. Join staff to learn all about these curious creatures and have a hands-on experience with the pelts and skulls of these amazing animals.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Elk Basics, 2 p.m.
New to learning about the elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as they talk about elk history, ecology and behavior.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Black Bears, 2 p.m.
Want to learn more about black bears? Now is the chance. They are super interesting creatures and a large part of nature.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Tree Identification, 2 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to identify several common trees found throughout the eastern deciduous forest through a variety of ways, including leaves, bark, form and seeds.
Sunday, Sept. 17
PA Snakes, 2 p.m.
Join Penn State DuBois intern Gus and learn how to identify snakes found in Pennsylvania.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Elk Walk and Talk, 2 p.m.
Join staff as they walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center, and learn facts about the property and wildlife.
Sunday, Sept. 24
PA Invasive Species, 2 p.m.
Invasive species are everywhere. Join Penn State DuBois intern Dakota as he teaches attendees how to identify invasive species that inhabit Pennsylvania today.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Spotted Latternfly with the Elk County Conservation District, 2 p.m.
Those interested in the invasive Spotted Lanternfly can learn more about helping to combat the spread and protect valuable crops and fruit trees.
Sunday, Oct. 1
Salamanders of Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.
Chances are there is a salamander under rocks in the woods. Join Penn State DuBois intern Sallee to learn how to identify and handle these critters.
If you have any questions, please contact the Con Ed staff at 814-787–5173. Emails: Ben Porkolab ConEd@kecaus.comm or Hunter Horning ConEdSp@kecaus.com