FALLS CREEK — Falls Creek Mayor Karen Forsythe was praised by borough council members at a recent meeting for her efforts to reinvigorate the use of the Borough Park, while sharing some of her future plans to continue this initiative.
Forsythe decided to host a pick-up kickball game a few weeks ago as a way of encouraging youth to come together and enjoy the park.
“I am very pleased with how this is turning out with these kids,” Forsythe said.
With the good turnout, she is trying to hold a game day at the park once a week now. The game has been kickball each week, but she is also gathering equipment for T-ball and was told there might be some soccer equipment donated later.
“Karen, you made a huge step in trying to get that organized. You have found a way that everybody was looking for and you are to be commended very much for that because what you have done is take the park back in a nice way and you have really supported those kids,” said Borough Manager Chuck Case.
She is trying to gather equipment for other games as well, offering more options to keep the children busy. If anyone has games or equipment they would like to donate to the park, Forsythe said they should call the borough building.
“When they all came rolling in I just wanted to cry because it made me feel good and they were all so well behaved and when we were done they were just ‘are we going to do this again?’ So I said, ‘yeah we will.’” Forsythe said.
She added the children really enjoy when the adults join in to play, saying the adults don’t always realize how happy it makes the children.
Forsythe is planning to have a small picnic for the end of summer for the group of families who have come every week since she started the games. With it getting dark earlier, she is also planning a movie night with a projector at the park.
“Just something to give them an incentive to be good,” Forsythe said.
She is hoping to do different nights of the week so everyone has an opportunity to make it if they want to. Forsythe checks the weather on the weekend and tries to pick the best day. She then posts the day on the “You Know You Are From Falls Creek If…” Facebook page, or said people call the borough office to find out the day.
Borough manager’s report
Case reported to the borough the Penn State Outreach Program worked at the Memorial Park on Aug. 18, putting down mulch, pulling weeds and cleaning up the park. He said the group did an “amazing job” and he is hoping to make it an annual cleanup.
He also announced there is a letter circulating town stating it was from a “Falls Creek City Council member,” and asking for donations. This is not from the Falls Creek Council, or any council, but rather from the National Police Association, and asking for money to be sent to Texas. This is a scam, and is not from the borough, according to Case.
The Local Share account grants have been extended for three months, and can be used for anything community improvement related. Case asked for approval to pursue grants on behalf of the council, and his request was approved.