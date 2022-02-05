PHILIPSBURG — Ron and Sheree Vaux are still adjusting to the new year after finishing the final season of Vaux Dairy Freeze.
The business was sold last year. The new business owner has experience selling ice cream. It is expected the newcomer will offer similar services, Sheree reported.
Ron recalled hooking in with Dairy Queen and opening back in the 1970s. Eventually, the business separated from the large corporation, taking on the name Vaux Dairy Freeze.
There came a freedom from separating from the big corporation, such as creating new sundaes and implementing some employee ideas.
During his time working, Ron enjoyed connecting with the community. “That’s one thing I’m going to miss, talking to people,” he said.
Generations of young people worked at the site, Sheree noted. The Vaux children, including Mandy, Erin and Kellie, grew up learning valuable skills at the business, starting around the age of 9.
The two Vauxs are remaining busy with their other business, RJ’s Pub & Grill, also located in Philipsburg. Sheree noted they intend to keep this.
The ice cream business was sold after the passing of the Vauxs’ daughter, Kellie, back in July. Kellie managed Vaux Dairy Freeze.
“We really were serious about it after she passed away, just if somebody wanted the business,” said Sheree.
The final season deteriorated after Kellie’s passing. “It kind of fell apart after she passed away to some extent,” said Sheree, adding that the team was lucky to have staff members willing and able to wrap up the season.
The Vauxs have stepped in to help care for the grandson Kellie left behind and attending to the other business. The family wanted to thank the community for their support.
“We would like to thank the wonderful community of Philipsburg for all of the love and support shown not just to the business but also our family,” a Facebook post read. “You have been there for us in good times and bad, and we are blessed to have been able to serve you for all of these years.”