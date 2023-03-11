MEMPHIS, TN — A family with local roots is trying to manage a crisis far from the Tri-County area, but are feeling the local love despite the distance as they work through many parents’ worst nightmare.
Jess and Eric Hazuda originally moved from their home of Sykesville to Tennessee for a career opportunity for Eric. He was offered the chance to open his own State Farm Insurance office, so the young family packed up and made the move to Maryville, Tennessee in 2018.
In March 2021, their youngest son Penn was diagnosed with high risk B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or B-ALL, and Hypo Diploid which means he has fewer chromosomes in his leukemia cells. All this together meant his body was predisposed to being resistant to treatment from the beginning.
Penn was just 3 years old when he received this diagnosis, and is now 5. He was recently accepted at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but the road to get there has been long and tiresome.
“Penn’s leukemia blasts in his bone marrow continue to go down every day while at St. Jude. He’s not in remission yet, but we’re hopeful he will be soon. This treatment has hit him very hard. We spend 10 hour days at the hospital getting the supportive care he needs,” Jess Hazuda said.
Eric was born and raised in Sykesville and Jess grew up in Treasure Lake. Both attended DuBois Area High School.
“We moved down here just to give the boys a better opportunity and to open a business, you know. This was the best opportunity we had gotten as far as State Farm goes. So we moved down here and we’ve always wondered why. You know, and now we realize that everything happens for a reason,” Jess Hazuda said.
She and Eric now believe they were meant to move to Tennessee to bring them closer to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It wasn’t until recently that Penn’s case was accepted by St. Jude, giving new hope to his family.
“And especially after Penn got sick, we were away from our family and friends and our support system and everybody back home, and now we know that it was because it’s all leading us to St. Jude,” Jess Hazuda said.
Penn has had a long journey in his treatment and has found little success in the other methods used so far, again because of the resistant nature of his diagnosis. He is on his third relapse, and the only true cure for him is a bone marrow transplant. Penn has to be in remission to have a transplant, which has been the most difficult part of his care.
His older brother, Pryce, is a complete match for the transplant and will be his donor, but remission has been evading the family. Just as they were preparing for the transplant a few months ago, they were told he had relapsed.
Penn had gone through Blinatumomab, or “Blina” which is a backpack that administers continuous infusions of immunotherapy medicine. He did this for two months starting in September last year. Just as he was preparing for transplant, the family learned of his relapse.
“He had a bone marrow aspiration where they check to see if he’s still in remission, and unfortunately, they called us a couple of days after being in Nashville and there was only .02 percent blasts in his bone marrow, but you have to be at zero to get a transplant, or else they say it’s an 80 percent failure rate,” Hazuda said.
“Blasts” are the percentage of cancer build up in the bone marrow.
The next step was CAR T-Cell (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) Therapy, which targets the protein on the cancer cells, which is CD19, and uses the patient’s own T-Cells to attack the cancer, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The T-Cells are collected and genetically engineered to recognize and target tumor cells.
This is a new treatment in the battle against cancer and only 15,000 people in the world have received it, according to the Hazudas.
It took six weeks for his T-Cells to be made into CAR T-Cells, and during this time Penn also had to undergo chemotherapy to keep his cancer at bay. Penn received his CAR T-Cells on Dec. 20, and he had to stay in the hospital for monitoring during the treatment.
The family is part of a group they call “the relapse crew” which is a group of other families who all have children in the same hospital fighting cancer. While in the hospital, another one of the little boys from this group passed away from cancer. While the Hazudas were at his funeral, they received the news that the CAR T-Cell treatment did not work for Penn.
“It was a 1 percent chance that it wouldn’t’ work.” Eric Hazuda said.
“It did its job as far as getting rid of the CD19, but his cancer outsmarted and CD22 started multiplying,” Jess Hazuda said. “That’s when we were told how rare this was and his percentage of survival had gone down significantly and there was one more thing to try.”
The next treatment for Penn was Inotuzumab, which is a medicine that attacks the CD22 cells. Jess said they were told “that was his last shot.” Penn’s blasts in his bone marrow were tested at the start of the treatment and were 24 percent, and 20 days later it had increased to 68 percent.
The Inotuzumab did kill the CD22 cells, but again the cancer started to multiply a different CD cell. At this point, the hospital didn’t have another treatment plan other than high doses of two chemotherapies, and consistent transfusions of blood and platelets.
The Hazudas were not ready to give up, and Jess was adamant the oncologist reach out to larger hospitals for other treatment options. Her thoughts kept returning to St. Jude even though it’s difficult to be accepted.
“St. Jude is very hard to get into. It either has to be your home hospital, like you have to live there, or we were told that it takes months sometimes to even get on the list for things to be reviewed…There has to be a study open, he has to qualify for the study,” Jess Hazuda said.
Despite these odds, the doctor reached out to a colleague at St. Jude’s, and on Feb. 17 while at the clinic the Hazudas were told there is an open study and Penn was accepted.
“We were ecstatic. The doctors there are just so hopeful and positive. His survival rate went from less than 40 percent to anywhere from 60 to 75 percent. So, it’s a huge increase. Now this new study is quite new. Only 12 patients have went through it… but they’ve had very good success rates with it, but he also said if this doesn’t work he has another plan, and then another plan,” Eric Hazuda said.
The family has spent every holiday since Halloween in the hospital with Penn. His brother Pryce has also been pulled from public school because of the risk of him bringing home an illness. He also gave up his sports and extracurriculars as they are too high a risk for Penn’s health, to which Jess said “people don’t think about the siblings.”
Eric Hazuda gave praise to his office staff who have kept the office running, allowing him to mostly work from home and the hospital while his family navigates Penn’s treatment. This luxury doesn’t go unnoticed by the family, who say they wonder how other families cope with cancer who aren’t able to keep working, or have to split up for work. He also called Jess a superhero for how she has handled everything and learned as much as possible to help Penn.
Penn was admitted to St. Jude on Feb. 28 where he started treatment, which is a 29-day protocol to get him in remission. Once in remission, the family will move on to transplant, which is 100 days total.
“Our motto as a family has been not ‘why us?’ but ‘why not us?’ we think this is our journey,” Eric Hazuda said. “Our goal after all of this is done is going to be to try to help the people that are coming behind us and make it easier for all of those cancer families.”
The family has been so grateful for all the support they’ve received from the area.
“There has been so many people, the Sykesville community has just rallied behind us since day one,” Jess Hazuda said.
There was also a benefit held in Weedville where her parents are from, and several businesses have done fundraisers, such as Two Brothers Tees and Passion for Fashion.
“We’re blessed as human beings to have the communities that we have down here and up there that have supported us,” Eric Hazuda said.
The family hasn’t been able to make many trips back to the DuBois area. Jess is surprised that many of the people locally praying for Penn and following his story have never met him. The larger network of people who know their family and are supporting them is too long to list.
They are eager to share their story and try to help educate other people in case they help someone else’s journey become easier. Penn was chosen as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Boy of the Year last year, which gave the family several opportunities to speak and share their story.
“We cannot wait until Penn is cured and we can travel and get back home,” Jess Hazuda said.