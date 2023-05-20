Three days each week I commute over to State College from Clearfield County for work. While it’s a 60-mile jaunt each way, most days it’s rather enjoyable. Especially now with spring exploding in and around our northcentral Pennsylvania landscapes. Budding trees of many colors will soon all burn bright green by June, and in mid-July, we’ll be able to see trees and native plants bearing their true signature colors. It’s a process that seems to happen overnight, and I believe it’s proof of a higher order at work.
And it’s also time for thousands of miles of beautiful streams and still waters of Pennsylvania to wake up and summon trout anglers of all types. After months of grey I’m definitely ready. And I’m also lucky because one of my work colleagues is an avid angler who’s lived here his entire life. He’s written books and has some other published material that highlight the streams of this entire state. He’s also a gifted photographer, and I’ve gotten to fish with him a couple of times in central PA. He’s a headhunter when it comes to trout fishing, and he’s trout fished every corner of Pennsylvania. His name is Jeff Deitrich, and he’s a true gentleman.
A couple of weeks ago at a company conference, Jeff and I were enjoying a pleasant exchange when I suggested we get out on a new stream soon. He enthusiastically agreed and called for a Wednesday post-work outing to nearby Black Moshannon State Park to fish a new stream (for me), the Black Moshannon Creek. We went out last week after work – me mostly photographing as I haven’t fished this area before (and a fun time doing so), and for Jeff, a productive fish-landing day, indeed.
Black Moshannon State Park is a treasure and covers about 3,400 acres in Centre County. For a state park it’s surprisingly pristine and remote, surrounded by over 40,000 acres of the Moshannon State Forest. There are year-round recreational opportunities, from hiking to kayaking, bird watching and fishing. The park also offers recreational and educational events and programs, and can even provide gear for some activities to visitors.
Black Moshannon State Park gets its name from the dark waters of the streams and waterways that feed the 250-acre Black Moshannon Lake. The waters that flow through the mosses and wetland plants leech tannins creating a “teabag” effect producing a dark, silt-like black hue to the streams. The name Moshannon is derived from the Native American “Moos – Hanne” meaning “moose stream” or more likely “elk river place.”
So, Jeff and I leave the office on a sunny weekday and drive to the park to hit a section of the creek that’s a mile upstream of the Huckleberry Bridge. Parts of Black Moshannon Creek are a challenge to access, but the area we fish is extremely easy to reach and navigate. The stream is stocked but there are also opportunities for catching wild brown trout and brook trout. It’s a small stream that’s pretty, especially now as the streamside foliage and trees are coloring up. Jeff is a master spin-fisherman, his lure of choice is a “Blue Fox.” The first riffle he hits produces a rainbow trout that’s about a foot long. The contrasts between rainbow, brown, and brook trout are stark but all are pretty to behold. We move upstream and a few minutes later, Jeff lands trout number two. A very handsome native brown. We continue fishing along a section of riffle about 20 yards long and decide to drive back to one of the bridge crossings and fish a straight section just upstream from the bridge. Jeff then catches a 13-inch brown and the sun is starting to dip and my stomach is reminding me that I need to get a dinner plan kicked into gear soon. I decide it’s time to head back to Clearfield County as the sun is setting.
Access to Black Moshannon Creek through the park is easy. For more information contact:
Black Moshannon State Park
4216 Beaver Road
Philipsburg, PA 16866
814-342-5960
email: blackmoshannonsp@pa.gov
Do yourself a favor and get out to explore Black Moshannon State Park and fish the Black Moshannon Creek.