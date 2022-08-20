Lunch box and school supplies
Buy Now

Penn Highlands Healthcare doctors offer tips for packing healthy school lunches.

 Submitted

Nearly one in three children in America are overweight or obese. The majority of American children do not meet daily fruit and vegetable recommendations. And empty calories from added sugars and solid fat (fats that are solid at room temperature) contribute to 40% of their daily calories.

Food choices are important. Research has shown that nutrition is closely connected with students’ thinking ability and behavior. Diets high in trans and saturated fats can influence learning outcomes, and nutritional deficiencies can affect their cognitive development.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos