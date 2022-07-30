CHILD SAFETY SERIES #1-Little Girl Reaching Into Medicine Cabinet
Keep cleaning products and medications out of the reach of children to prevent poisoning.

 Gary Alvis/Submitted

Nearly nine out of 10 accidental poisonings happen in the home, and approximately three million people have contact with a poisonous substance every year. Many of those are children. In fact, 61,500 children were treated in emergency rooms in 2020 because of accidental poisonings, and more than 30 children under the age of five die in the U.S. every year because of it.

“Ingestion of even one pill of some medications can have serious consequences for children,” said Sundeep Ekbote, MD, Penn Highlands Southwest Regional Medical Director of Emergency Medicine.

