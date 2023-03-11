SMITHMILL — Frailey’s Greenhouse and Garden Center will soon add an indoor venue and brewery to its list of amenities.
Using an existing greenhouse, it is installing an inside venue, according to owner Dale Frailey, who owns it with his wife Sasha.
“We’ve spent some time in there over the past couple of years, and we know how much we enjoy it,” he said. “It gives you a whole different perspective on the world whenever you’re inside a building and you can see the outdoor elements but they don’t affect you.”
If temperatures are low but the weather is sunny, the greenhouse can offer a warm place to view the outside world. “If you ever see out a window of your house, imagine being in a whole building that you can see out all around you,” he said.
Starry nights provide the perfect setting. “You can see the stars like crazy,” he said. “It’s a really different kind of atmosphere that we didn’t feel like we could get from a new building, so we decided to redesign and restructure one of the buildings that we already had.”
The project has been in the works for around two years, Frailey noted. The business received a Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority grant in the amount of $25,000 for its tourism attraction plan to create an indoor venue.
Frailey said the plan is to open in mid-summer. The decision to repurpose an existing structure comes with its pros and cons.
“We have to do some different things that you wouldn’t have to deal with for a regular building,” Frailey said.
He looks forward to the brewery and the indoor seating, which will be a new feature for the business. The venue will provide another element for the community.
“What we’re trying to do here is make a destination, so we have the winery and we have the greenhouses,” he said. “We have something different to offer. We have something that’s very unique and something that you’re not going to get anywhere else.”
The business is family run. Frailey said the following people are all key players: Sasha Frailey, Levi Frailey, Dakota Frailey, Kayla Frailey and Brooke Tanner.
“They are all a part of this,” Dale Frailey said. “It’s a family run business, and none of it happens without all of them.”