PHILIPSBURG — The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and connected with the public at an open house during National Friends of Libraries Week.
The organization, which was established in 1962, hosted an open house on Thursday, Oct. 20. “We wanted to get people out here today to thank them for being patrons of the library and supporting the friends of the library,” said President Andrew Pletcher.
The friends also presented a $2,000 check to the library. Leaving the “for” line empty, the friends offered the funds for whatever the library needs.
Over the 60 years, the friends purchased furniture for the library, participated in various community events, financially assisted with recent roof repairs, covered improvements to the flower beds and more.
Pletcher stated he’s pleased with the impact the friends have had over their lengthy history.
“We don’t measure our success in years; we measure our success in impact,” he said. “It’s something to be proud of, but what we’re really proud of is this library and what we’ve been able to do in the past. We’re proud of the group, and we’re hoping to continue to grow.”
Pletcher got involved with the organization right before COVID-19 hit. He took the role of president in 2021.
“I’ve always thought the library is a great place,” Pletcher said. “Growing up where I did, we didn’t really have a public library like this. When we moved to Philipsburg, we got immediately drawn to the library. They had programming for the kids; they had a lot of really neat things going on here for the community. Not having that in my hometown, I wanted that for my kids.”
When he first heard about the group, he immediately knew he wanted to join.
The friends are always seeking more volunteers. “We’re not looking for a huge commitment,” Pletcher said. “It could be a couple of minutes here and there or it could be a couple of hours a month.”
Volunteers help out book sales that are on the second Saturday of the month, social media management and more.
“They do a little bit of everything, and there’s really something at the friends for everybody that wants to volunteer,” Pletcher said.
People can contact or follow the friends on Facebook (Friends of the Holt Memorial Library Philipsburg, PA), Instagram (FriendsofHoltMemorialLibrary) or reach out via email (friends.of.holt@gmail.com).