CLEARFIELD — The Lawrence Township Recreation and Park Board is holding a raffle to raise money for park improvements.
The board is planning a number of improvements to Lawrence Township Recreation Park such as new benches, two walking paths –one regular walking path and a handicapped accessible walking path, upgrades to the baseball field and the construction of a new softball field, and additional playground equipment, according to Park Board President Chester Fletcher.
Long term they hope to construct a multi-purpose building that can be used for a number of sports including housing batting cages for baseball and softball.
To raise money for these projects, the park board is planning to hold a number of fundraisers. It recently received its license for small games of chance and the park board is now holding a raffle where first prize is a $250 gift card from each Grice Gun Shop, Zalno Jewelers and Country Butcher.
Second place is pick two of the first place prizes and third place is pick one of the first place prizes.
All the tickets include a coupon for 10 percent off food orders at Buster’s Sports Bar.
The drawing will be held on Nov. 17.
The tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at Grice Gun Shop, Zalno Jewelers and Country Butcher or one can contact Fletcher via Facebook to purchase tickets.
Treasurer Ron Porter said they wanted the prizes to appeal to a wide variety of people. For example, for those who don’t hunt, they can use the gift card at Grice Gun Shop to purchase clothing or other outdoor equipment.
And he said local businesses have been extremely supportive of the park.
With the raffle, they are hoping to raise roughly $2,200.
The park board is also in the process of installing pickleball courts at the park and constructing a new barbecue pit.
Students at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center are building the barbecue pit, Fletcher said. The students started construction last spring but they didn’t get it completed in time before the end of the school year. Now that school is back in session it is expected to be completed in a few weeks, he said.
The barbecue pit itself is 12 feet long and four feet wide and will include a covered shelter.
The lines for the pickleball courts have been drawn and the nets have been ordered but haven’t been delivered yet, Fletcher said.