RIDGWAY – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking the public for help to find a person who allegedly shot and killed a black bear in Ridgway Township last month.
According to Pennsylvania Game Warden Susan Edmiston, a caller believed a black bear had been hit by a vehicle near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Through investigation, it was found the bear had been shot in the chest with what appeared to be a small-caliber firearm, Edmiston said. It was also determined the young bear, estimated to weigh around 125 pounds, died in the early morning hours of July 22.
“Anyone with any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of this individual, please reach out,” Edmiston said.
Edmiston, who has been a game warden in Elk County since 2013, said poaching incidents are not overly common in the area, but they do happen.
“We’ve received a couple calls,” Edmiston said since the case was posted to social media on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Operation Game Thief page. “But we are still looking for that final piece to the puzzle.”
Edmiston said she had not been notified of any nuisance problems in the particular area where the bear was shot, and because of how the bear was left along a road, this case would fall outside of certain agricultural protections offered by law.
In an updated social media post, the PGC said “a group of wildlife enthusiasts and retired game wardens from Asheville, North Carolina, Help Asheville Bears-HAB, has volunteered to provide a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a citation regarding this case.”
If found, the person accused of shooting the bear would be charged with unlawful taking of big game, which comes with a loss of hunting privileges for up to four years among other stipulations, according to Edmiston.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001, the PGC at 1-833-PGC-WILD or online at: http://bit.ly/PGCOGT