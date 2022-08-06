Black Bear pic (copy) (copy)
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for information about a black bear that was illegally shot in Ridgway Township.

 Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Game Commission

RIDGWAY – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking the public for help to find a person who allegedly shot and killed a black bear in Ridgway Township last month.

According to Pennsylvania Game Warden Susan Edmiston, a caller believed a black bear had been hit by a vehicle near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Through investigation, it was found the bear had been shot in the chest with what appeared to be a small-caliber firearm, Edmiston said. It was also determined the young bear, estimated to weigh around 125 pounds, died in the early morning hours of July 22.

