The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons at last weekend’s meeting.
The Game Commission is sticking with the Saturday opener of firearms deer season despite some pushback for a return to the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Statewide rifle season will start Saturday, Nov. 25, include Sunday, Nov. 26 and continue through Dec. 9.
“License data demonstrates a positive change following the implementation of the Saturday opener,” reads a news release from the PGC about the approved seasons. “In particular, data shows the move to a Saturday opener was followed by increased license sales by hunters ages 18 to 34 and female hunters.”
State Rep. Brian Smith, who represents Jefferson County, has spearheaded an effort to return deer season to the traditional Monday opener, introducing legislation that currently sits in the House Game & Fisheries Committee.
The Game Commission conducted a survey in 2021 that found 60 percent of hunters supported the Saturday opener. Smith, and others, have voiced their concerns for small businesses and organizations that previously relied on an influx of hunters during the weekend ahead of the Monday opener.
For at least one more season, the PGC remains committed to the Saturday start which began in 2019.
Antlerless allocations
The Game Commission also announced 1,095,000 antlerless deer licenses will be allocated statewide for 2023-24, which is up from the 948,000 licenses allocated for 2022-23.
Allocations by Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) are as follows, with the allocation from the previous license year appearing in parentheses. (Hunters should note that WMU 2H has been eliminated and its area placed within WMU 2G. The 2022-23 allocation for 2G combines 2G and 2H.)
WMU 1A – 46,000 (43,000); WMU 1B – 37,000 (34,000); WMU 2A – 46,000 (39,000); WMU 2B – 53,000 (49,000); WMU 2C – 88,000 (67,000); WMU 2D – 86,000 (74,000); WMU 2E – 52,000 (42,000); WMU 2F – 49,000 (37,000); WMU 2G – 35,000 (31,000); WMU 3A – 21,000 (19,000); WMU 3B – 32,000 (33,000); WMU 3C – 40,000 (37,000); WMU 3D – 41,000 (41,000); WMU 4A – 61,000 (50,000); WMU 4B – 46,000 (34,000); WMU 4C – 32,000 (31,000); WMU 4D – 77,000 (55,000); WMU 4E – 54,000 (42,000); WMU 5A – 40,000 (31,000); WMU 5B – 60,000 (60,000); WMU 5C – 70,000 (70,000); and WMU 5D – 29,000 (29,000).
Antlerless licenses for 2023-24 go on sale alongside general licenses at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26.
Elk tags
In total, 144 elk licenses (65 antlered, 79 antlerless) were allocated across three 2023-24 elk seasons. For the one-week general season to run Oct. 30-Nov. 4, 30 antlered and 42 antlerless tags have been allocated. In the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones, to run from Sept. 16-30, 18 antlered and eight antlerless licenses are available. There are 17 antlered and 29 antlerless licenses available for the Dec. 30-Jan. 6 late season.
The elk archery season will be a week later than in 2022-23 to provide additional time between the license drawing and the beginning of the season, according to the PGC.
All elk licenses will be awarded by lottery, and hunters must apply separately for all seasons they wish to be eligible to hunt. Each application costs $11.97, meaning a hunter can enter all three drawings for $35.91. Individuals can be drawn for a maximum of one elk license per license year. The deadline to apply is July 16.
Approved seasons
The following is a partial list of approved 2023-24 hunting seasons, provided by the PGC:
WILD TURKEY (Male or Female): WMU 2B – Oct. 28-Nov. 17 and Nov. 22-24; WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E – Oct. 28-Nov. 4; WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C – Oct. 28-Nov. 11; WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E – Oct. 28-Nov. 11 and Nov. 22-24; 5B – Oct. 31-Nov. 2; WMUs 5A, 5C and 5D – CLOSED TO FALL TURKEY HUNTING.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored hunters 16 and under – April 27, 2024. Only one spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt. Hunting hours end at noon.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): May 4-31, 2024. Daily limit one, season limit two. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From May 4-18, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 20-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Oct. 14-Nov. 4. Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 14-21. Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (Statewide): Nov. 18, Sunday Nov. 19 and Nov. 20-21. Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
ELK, ARCHERY: Sept. 16-30. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK (Antlered or Antlerless): Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK, LATE: Dec. 30-Jan. 6, 2024. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Sept. 30-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-17 and Dec. 26-Jan. 15, 2024. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 14-21. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 19-21. Junior and senior license holders, mentored permit holders, disabled person permit (to use a vehicle) holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only, with required antlerless license. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Nov. 25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-Dec. 9. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (Statewide): Dec. 26-Jan. 15, 2024. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
A full list of all 2023-24 hunting seasons can be found online at pgc.pa.gov.