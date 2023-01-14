WEEDVILLE — Emma Gavazzi of Weedville, currently a freshman at St. Bonaventure University where she is majoring in English and political science, has already authored her first book, titled “Gallantry and Resilience: The Chronicles of James B. Thompson.”
Gavazzi’s research through the archives of the Mt. Zion Historical Society details Thompson’s life as a member of the Pennsylvania Bucktails Rifle Regiment during the Civil War. There is a large monument to that group in the Mt. Zion Historical Park, and James Burke, president of the Mount Zion Historical Society, did much of the research about Thompson that is contained in their archives, and he had asked Gavazzi to compile it into a book. She agreed and began working on it during the summer before her senior year in high school and finished it later that year.
“A really helpful thing that I found there was James Thompson’s memoirs in the form of 17 pages of journals that he kept during that time,” she said. One journal included a poem Thompson had written when he was a prisoner of war at Andersonville and witnessed scores of other prisoners being buried, having died from starvation, illness, injuries, and lack of basic humane living conditions:
By feeble hands, their shallow graves were made,
No stone memorial of their corpses laid.
In barren sands and far from home they lie,
No friend to shed a tear when passing by.
O’er their mean tombs insulting rebels tread,
Spurn at the sand and curse the Union dead.
“These journals really gave his side of the story in real life. I think that people will feel a lot of empathy for him, and I can only judge his character from what I’ve learned, but it just seems that he really was an American hero.”
Gavazzi learned that Thompson received the Congressional Medal of Honor for bravery during the Battle of Gettysburg by capturing the flag of the 15th Georgia Infantry of the Confederate Army on July 3, 1863. She considered Thompson gallant because of his actions at Gettysburg, and resilient because he was taken as a prisoner of war several times, and he never quit trying to escape so he could rejoin the battle. “He kept persevering and had that spirit within him that never allowed him to give up. I admired that about him.”
Gavazzi says she has always been interested in writing, but found that this work of nonfiction required a different type of discipline to ensure that his story was accurately, efficiently, and concisely told. “If given the chance, I can get a little flowery with my writing and sometimes I tend to sort of just ramble, so I really had to pay attention to how I was telling his story so that it was true to the individual.”
The author is the daughter of Jeff and Lena Gavazzi of Weedville.
This book, and several others being sold by the Mt. Zion Historical Society, is available at Burke’s Ace Home Center in St. Marys.