HOUTZDALE — Whenever you think of food in Clearfield County, barbecue and pulled pork might not be the first thing that comes to mind.
However, Keashna McGee, the proud owner of Get Pork’d in Houtzdale, is looking to change that narrative and bring made-from-scratch southern classics to the town and surrounding areas.
Get Pork’d specializes in pulled pork and other southern delicacies like candied bacon. With nearly a year under her belt at this location, McGee is eager to keep her business thriving.
“We officially moved to this location on Oct. 7 in 2022 and since then business has been booming,” McGee said. “We’ve been traveling to a ton of different events, tournaments, fairs and concerts all around the area this summer, so in addition to the revenue we make through our regular hours, we’ve had a lot more coming through these stands.”
She continued, “I’ve loved it here so far and it seems like people here like what we do as well and as a restaurant owner that’s really all we can ask for.”
McGee isn’t native to the area, as she brings her talents from out of state.
Born and raised in Delaware, at the age of 18 McGee moved to West Virginia, and eventually, after meeting and marrying her husband, the couple and their children moved to the area just six years ago.
Cooking is a passion that was sparked early in McGee, considering that she’s been working in and around the restaurant industry since she was just 14 years old.
“I’ve been cooking and working in restaurants my entire life. It seemed like I was brought up in a kitchen,” McGee explained. “I just got to the point in my life though where I was tired of working for other people. That’s when I got the idea for this barbecue joint.”
When she moved to the area, McGee noticed that there seemed to be a lack of pulled pork and barbecue restaurants, so she decided to purchase a former hoagie and ice cream shop in Houtzdale and turn it into her very own spot.
“When I came here I noticed that a lot of restaurants seemed to offer a lot of the same things,” McGee said. “I wanted to change that and bring something new, something fresh to this town.”
And that is exactly what she did.
McGee makes all of her products from scratch and she gets all of her pork from local shops and butchers. It’s important to her that she remains locally sourced and that her food is made as fresh as possible for her customers.
It’s been working out as well, as according to McGee, the Get Pork’d BBQ traveling stand has been to many events in and out of the area throughout the summer, including several baseball tournaments, the Kylertown Parade, Chester Hill’s National Night Out and even an upcoming three-day music festival in Woodward.
“The travel is sometimes a lot. We do a lot of two and three-day-long events and it does take a toll sometimes,” McGee explained. “But with the profits we make and the wonderful people we get to meet and serve I think that every single mile is worth it.”
Get Pork’d is going to be celebrating its upcoming one-year anniversary, with a pig roast to be held on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.
Currently, because of the large amount of traveling the business has been doing, the restaurant, located at 700 Good St. in Houtzdale, is only open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., but can regularly be found at various events across the region.