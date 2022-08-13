When I was 10 years old, my family moved from New York to the San Francisco Bay Area. It was a stark contrast to the East Coast and I was lucky to discover that beyond the backyard of our home was another world that gave me a forever appreciation and curiosity of all things outdoors.

Back then, going beyond the fence of our backyard led to a walnut orchard, that the owner, Mr. Rakestraw, would dutifully disc every spring to aerate the soil anchoring the numerous black and English walnut trees that became a sanctuary. I’d follow his tracks in that orchard where I found black obsidian arrowheads and other Indian implements of the Volvon tribe. And later, I’d wander a bit farther up the road a pathway to the foothills of Mount Diablo, which today is a California State Park with thousands of acres under protection. A gem of a riparian paradise, it was then private ranch land and the site of miracles and countless treks with the partners in crime of my youth – Carl Knies, Phil Harvey, and Dan Young. Back then, I would wander out there without seeing another soul except for the cows, coyotes, rattlesnakes, and endless critters that made the Easy Bay foothills my sanctuary – and I feel that in those years I owned it – and still do to this day.

