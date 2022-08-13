When I was 10 years old, my family moved from New York to the San Francisco Bay Area. It was a stark contrast to the East Coast and I was lucky to discover that beyond the backyard of our home was another world that gave me a forever appreciation and curiosity of all things outdoors.
Back then, going beyond the fence of our backyard led to a walnut orchard, that the owner, Mr. Rakestraw, would dutifully disc every spring to aerate the soil anchoring the numerous black and English walnut trees that became a sanctuary. I’d follow his tracks in that orchard where I found black obsidian arrowheads and other Indian implements of the Volvon tribe. And later, I’d wander a bit farther up the road a pathway to the foothills of Mount Diablo, which today is a California State Park with thousands of acres under protection. A gem of a riparian paradise, it was then private ranch land and the site of miracles and countless treks with the partners in crime of my youth – Carl Knies, Phil Harvey, and Dan Young. Back then, I would wander out there without seeing another soul except for the cows, coyotes, rattlesnakes, and endless critters that made the Easy Bay foothills my sanctuary – and I feel that in those years I owned it – and still do to this day.
I moved to central PA two-and-a-half-years ago and found its Pennsylvania counterpart – Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.
For those of you who live in the area and don’t know Parker Dam State Park, my advice is this – go there and experience this beautiful gem. Parker Dam is easy to find off Route 153 in Penfield in Clearfield County. Eight miles from Interstate 80 coming East, and just a few miles from Route 255 in Penfield coming South. It’s a magical place. And a sanctuary. And fun for the whole family. All. Year. Round.
I first visited on Jan. 1, 2020 where Park Ranger Eric Rensel led a group of about 70 people from the Parker Dam Visitor Center on a hike through the Trail of the New Giants up to Vista Point. An easy hike of about a mile up and a mile back. An early snow placed about two inches of snow on the ground and the trail, woods and park were immaculate and crisp, creating one of the best memories I’ll ever have of my time here in PA. After a wonderful hike up to the Vista, and a chance to view the southern floor of the park and Parker Lake, we repaired back down to the visitor’s center for hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts. There couldn’t have been a better way to greet the new year. The scenery was wonderful during a soft snowfall, and Eric’s tour was a blend of fresh, crisp winter air, and immensely enjoyable.
So, after a couple of years and dozens of hikes, fly fishing the lake and park streams, and attending many of the WONDERFUL programs that DCNR puts on at Parker Dam, I’m writing of my “grateful day” experience hiking off of the Tornado Alley Trail. And a “find” off the Abbot Hollow hike two weeks ago – a hidden pond in a northern section of the park where I can see the silhouettes of fish (likely bass) cruising just under the surface about 70 feet out from shore. This place doesn’t get many fishers so I decide I’m coming back with my fly rod.
Parker Dam holds just over 13 miles of hiking trails. It’s not big compared to many Pennsylvania State Parks, but it is amazing. In every season there’s lots to do, and the staff that support this gem are as wonderful as the park itself. Today I decide to park by Parker Lake and venture west to the Tornado Alley Trail. I attempted this during the spring when COVID hit, and the trail was mushy and overgrown. But now the trail is clear and the weather agreeable and I make my way to the trailhead for Tornado Alley that’s just up the road past the CCC cabins. It’s easy to spot and I’ve got my trekking poles, my fly rod, water and smart phone camera. Weather is pleasant, mid 80s and not too muggy. I follow the Tornado Alley Trail maybe a mile to the Sullivan Ridge Trail and go left and travel about three-quarters of a mile and see what looks like a spur trail pointing to Abbot Hollow Trail. I’m heading Northeast and go about a quarter-mile, and directly off the trail to my left is the large pond I first spotted last week with its mysterious sub-surface cruisers. And today I’m ready.
I make five casts and my fly gets hit with each cast, but I only hook and land three largemouth bass. I don’t have more than 25 feet to back cast so my casts are only going out about 35 feet. I try “steeple casting” but the narrow casting window to the pond is limiting distance. So, I snap a picture or two of my modest catches, toss them gently back, and sit enjoying the sounds of the woods. I find a wing feather from a great horned owl, and hear the sounds of song birds and the warm breeze flowing through the trees. Glad I brought water and I finish the bottle and decide to complete the loop and backtrack to the Sullivan Ridge Trail, and then go Southwest on the Abbott Hollow Trail, and back towards the cabins. After about 200 yards I’m rewarded with a sighting of a 30-inch black rat snake relaxing in the middle of the trail. There are also some pretty wildflowers that while still quite attractive, are a bit past their viewing prime, but I’m grateful, nonetheless. In about another 100 yards I see a sign pointing towards the CCC cabins and continue my final stretch to the lot.
Parker Dam State Park is a gem, and has become a regular “sanctuary stop” for me when I can sneak away for a day to get my Outside fix. There’s camping, a trailhead with access to the 73-mile Quehanna Trail loop, cabin rentals and many other amazing programs and park amenities for anyone and everyone. Do yourself a favor and visit the park website and get on the email list for a variety of programs, and commit to a day of exploring!