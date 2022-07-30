SMITHMILL — A golden retriever puppy proves acts of kindness, no matter how small, can go a long way.

The puppy, Sarge, was gifted to Stephanie Moore, who developed posttraumatic stress disorder while serving in the U.S. Army in Baghdad, Iraq back in 2006-2007. The companion animal offers comfort and purpose for Moore, who lives in Smithmill, Clearfield County.

