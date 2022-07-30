SMITHMILL — A golden retriever puppy proves acts of kindness, no matter how small, can go a long way.
The puppy, Sarge, was gifted to Stephanie Moore, who developed posttraumatic stress disorder while serving in the U.S. Army in Baghdad, Iraq back in 2006-2007. The companion animal offers comfort and purpose for Moore, who lives in Smithmill, Clearfield County.
Robbie and Robert Ball knew Moore through a salon business. Although the Balls do not breed golden retrievers as a full-time career, they recently had a litter. Seven puppies were sold, leaving one left.
Retired Senior Master Sergeant U.S. Air Force Robert Ball wanted to do something for Moore and suggested giving the dog to her, according to Robbie Ball.
When Moore went up in early July, the Balls said they had a proposition and gifted the puppy to her. “I was completely blown away,” Moore said, “because I wasn’t expecting that at all, that generosity.”
Moore noted she has two German shepherds, but these dogs are hyper and high strung. Sarge is the complete opposite. Robbie Ball knew Sarge and Moore would be good for each other.
“I knew he’d be a good fit for her, because he is so calm and so loving,” Ball said. “They are just companions. He will be there for her and vice versa.”
Moore felt a calling to serve at the age of 17 following 9/11. “As a kid, it really hit me and made me want to do something,” she remembers.
While in Baghdad, she experienced attacks with shells fired from a mortar, a type of artillery weapon. Due to her service, she began showing various symptoms of PTSD, including feelings of depression, isolation and hyper vigilance. Sarge’s presence helps.
“He’s given me that spark of life,” Moore said.
Everything about Sarge suggests he was meant to be with Moore down to the color of his collar, teal, which represents PTSD awareness.
For Moore, the calming influence of Sarge pairs with the protection offered by her German shepherds. “When I have them, I feel protected,” she said.
Moore isn’t alone in her struggle with PTSD. According to the National Center for PTSD, a program of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 11-20% of veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom have PTSD.
Family and community support helped Moore when she returned home. However, she noticed that when the country is not actively in a war or conflict, veterans tend to be forgotten.
“Everybody gets kind of lost,” Moore said. “It is sad coming home and feeling like nobody knows what you did. You just look the same as everybody else.”
Moore stressed that she doesn’t believe society should be catering to veterans. However, if people see someone who is struggling, the smallest acts can have the greatest impact.
“Even reaching out is a big thing,” Moore said. “I would consider that an act of kindness, just checking on them and seeing how they’re doing.”