PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle announced Gloria Kerr as the Punxsutawney Woman of the Year during the annual Groundhog Day Banquet at the Punxsutawney Area High School Wednesday evening.
“I truly am humbled by this honor. It is really an unexpected surprise. The persons who nominated me and composed that biographical sketch have made this ordinary small town girl feel like somebody special, and I really appreciate it,” Kerr said.
Kerr said she has been privileged over the years to work with “really good, giving, energetic people in education for many years, and in our community on civic projects.”
“Whatever I am credited with, I did not do alone that’s for sure. The women and men of the Punxsutawney Garden Club, the club’s officers and leaders, and our volunteer helpers are Punxsutawney beautification warriors,” Kerr said.
She added they are lucky to have the support of all departments in the borough with all organizations she is part of, and that so many are working to make Punxsutawney an “attractive and friendly place.”
Kerr said the most important person in her life and in any of her accomplishments is her husband Dale. She called him her rock, a strong silent type because he’s “so solid and he’s so reliable.” She said she cannot do what she does without him.
The award was presented by Inner Circle member Jeff “Fair Weatherman” Lundy, as last year’s recipient was unable to attend.
Kerr was born and raised in Punxsutawney, living a majority of her years in the Big Run area.
“Education was extremely important to our Woman of the Year and she influenced countless numbers of our young people over 40 plus years as an educator in Punxsutawney school district, as well as St. Vincent University. She continued her own learning through the years achieving a doctorate in education from IUP,” Lundy said.
She and her husband have loved and supported the Punxsutawney community throughout the years. This has been done in recent years through numerous beautification projects downtown, as Kerr is president of the Punxsutawney Garden Club.
“For more than a decade, she has helped make Punxsutawney a more beautiful and welcoming community,” Lundy said.
Lundy added his own information that a new entrance was added to the trail as part of an effort by the Groundhog and Garden clubs, which Kerr was part of.
Other organizations Kerr has been a member of include the Bowls Foundation, Friends of the Library, American Association of University Women, the Irving Club, the VFW auxiliary, the historical society, and a writer for Hometown Magazine.
“We ran out of additional space to list all the ones that were there. Her words have inspired and given encouragement to so many over the years,” Lundy said.
State Rep. Brian Smith presented Kerr with a Senate Citation on behalf of Sen. Joe Pittman and a House Citation on behalf of his own office.