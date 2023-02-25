CLARION – Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night need now keep area golfers from teeing it up. Rather, should any meteorologic inconvenience threaten, local linksters can head to the Fore Factory, located at the 800 Center on East Main Street in Clarion, and get in a round.
Opened in early January, the golf simulator is the brainchild of partners Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser.
“Chad [Kiser] and I have both had the opportunity to play golf simulators. Personally, I played a lot of them when I was in school at Slippery Rock [University]. This is something that you saw fairly regularly closer to Pittsburgh,” relayed Cyphert, who, like Kiser, is a graduate of North Clarion High School.
“We got talking [that] this would be cool to have back home,” he continued. “We thought it would do well. We started having meetings, putting the idea into place, and got serious about it the middle of last September and here we are.”
The Fore Factory features two commercial-grade simulation bays, each creatively paneled using repurposed wood pallets. Golfers can choose to play any number of computer-simulated courses or practice scenarios, whacking the ball into an impact screen positioned 12 feet from a hitting mat.
Reported Cyphert, “What’s cool is if you want to play, you can play several different golf courses. When you think of the famous ones [golf courses], you can play any of them, which is really neat.
“Say you want to play Augusta [National Golf Club, site of The Masters], you can come in, you can click that on the computer, and that course will appear on the screen. It’s everything from driving to putting; you drive into the screen, you hit your wedges into the screen, and you putt to the screen just like you’re finishing out on the green.”
The simulation bays accommodate individuals and groups, both large and small. Players rent bays by the hour, with Cyphert estimating it takes the average golfer approximately 60 minutes to complete an 18-hole loop.
In some ways, the practice experience using a simulator is different than what is typically had at most outdoor ranges.
“If you truly want to practice, after every shot [the computer] gives you feedback. How far [you hit the ball], ball speed, peak [ball] height, things like that. It’ll give you slo-mo video of your club face hitting the ball,” reported Cyphert. “I think that’s something you can’t get at the driving range, just doing it outside. People can come here and get real data, real footage of what they’re doing.”
Players can bring their own clubs or rent them — new right- and left-handed models, as well as junior equipment, are available.
Not just for avid golfers, the Fore Factory provides a playing experience for those less serious about their game or who have never picked up a club.
Noted Cyphert, “We don’t want just golfers to come in, but people can just come in and enjoy themselves. It’s a golf center, but it’s also an entertainment space. We have cornhole here, TVs all over, and we plan to bring in other fun games. There’s more to do here than hit golf balls. I hope people take advantage of that and enjoy that.
“It’s a space where people can have a birthday party, a retirement party. Bring your own food, your own beverage, whatever you want to bring. Kids are allowed as long as they’re supervised.”
Because the Fore Factory is essentially self-service, players are able to “hit the links” whenever they want.
“The way it’s set up, you book through our website and you get a four-digit code. Bring that code with you and just punch it into the keypad [at the door],” Cyphert instructed. “Once you punch the code in, the doors will let you in. You can come in, play a round and leave. Given that functionality, we can be open 24/7.”
Instructions are available on-site that enable individuals to independently operate each bay’s computers and other simulation-related equipment.
Since opening, a weekly league has been added, which Cyphert and Kiser hope to expand in the future. Other ideas include possibly offering lessons and selling membership packages.
The partners’ more immediate objective, however, is for people to come in and give the indoor playing experience a try.
“I think a lot of people in the area haven’t experienced a golf simulator. We want them to do that,” said Cyphert.
“Golfers and non-golfers alike are showing up and enjoying themselves. It’s exciting to see customers not only reserve once, but to keep coming back after they’ve experienced the place. We have goals for improving what we offer, but overall, we couldn’t be happier with the feedback we’ve received from our customers.”
For further information or to book a simulation bay, individuals can visit the Fore Factory webpage at forefactorygolf.com/.