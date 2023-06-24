Lawrence Township Supervisors held a public meeting on a proposed solar farm by New Leaf Energy along 104th Cavalry Road.
The solar farm itself would have roughly 20,000 solar panels located on 40.5 acres on a 232-acre lot along 104th Cavalry Road. The area is zoned rural agricultural and solar farms are an approved use in the zone under a conditional use.
A conditional use requires a public hearing to be held and allows the supervisors to place reasonable conditions on a development to limit adverse impacts to neighbors.
Senior project manager Tom Mills and senior project engineer Shawn Brandt of New Leaf Energy gave a presentation on the project.
Mills said the solar farm would be located on idle, cleared land that was previously strip mined. He said the soil is too acidic for agriculture and for most plants to grow; therefore, the solar farm wouldn’t be taking valuable farmland out of production.
He said New Leaf Energy is receiving a 30 percent income tax credit from the government because the government is encouraging companies to develop solar farms on former coal mining sites.
Brandt said the site is close to power lines, so new power lines don’t need to be constructed, but he said some of the current poles might need to be upgraded. The closest residence is 690 feet away and the solar farm wouldn’t be visible to adjoining properties.
New Leaf Energy will sell electricity produced by the solar farm to roughly 1,500 households who are Penelec customers in the Clearfield and Lawrence Township area, Mills said. He said subscribers have their electricity 10-15 percent less expensive than the regular electricity rate. To become a subscriber, one just has to select the solar farm as their electricity producer. There is no fee penalty to join or withdraw as a subscriber, Mills said.
And he said the discount would be year round because New Leaf Energy will be selling its electricity to Penelec, which then distributes the electricity to its customers.
Mills said the solar farm would be a way for local residents who want to take advantage of less expensive, locally produced renewable entry without having to install solar panels on their home.
He said the solar farm would generate approximately $50,000 a year in additional property tax revenue that would be split between the township, the school district and the county.
“This will bring a lot of good tax revenue and jobs to the local economy,” Mills said.
Mills said the solar farm would generate minimal traffic after construction is completed. He said the solar farm is completely automated, but company personnel would make periodic visits to the site to perform routine maintenance and vegetation removal.
He said some of the equipment on site will generate noise, but it would be difficult to notice off site. He said in front of the road, one would be able to hear about 30 decibels, which is equivalent to the sound of rustling leaves or a whisper. The average room noise is about 30-50 decibels.
Best case scenario, if approved by the township, the company would break ground on construction of the solar plant in September of 2024 but it could be as late as June of 2025, Brandt said.
The company has a 20 year lease on the property that could be automatically extended for an additional 20 years. Mills said the solar panels have a warranty of 25 years, but they often last much longer. But after 20 years, if technology improves, it is possible the solar panels would be replaced. The company would bond the property with the township, which in case the company ceases operations, would provide enough money for the township to remove all of the equipment and concrete pads and restore the property to its current condition, Mills said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Brent Lykens said although adjacent property owners will not be able see the solar farms, other surrounding property owners like himself, who live above the site, will be able to see it and asked if there will be any studies on the glare the solar farm would produce.
Brandt said the company already did a preliminary glare study and it showed there wouldn’t be any significant glare. He said the solar panels are semi-transparent and absorb much of the sunlight and they have less reflectivity than water.
Resident Joel Troxell said he is opposed to the location of the plant.
“Mount Zion is a residential neighborhood, a quiet rural country setting, I think there are places more applicable in the township for a project like this,” Troxell said.
He said he believes having a solar plant in his back yard would lower the value of his property and doesn’t believe the solar farm would benefit the township. He added it would be better if the solar plant were located in the industrial park.
Mills said the company had a real estate study done by a third party, which concluded solar farms do not adversely affect real estate prices.
John Collins said he has a “birds eye view” of the site and would have a direct view of the solar farm.
Mills said it would be unfair to restrict a property owner from developing a site because of obstructed views. He said other possible uses for the land such as wind turbines or mining would have far worse impacts on surrounding property owners.
Ron Porter noted that coal generating plants are being shut down and we will need new sources of power to replace them.
Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said residents have to realize the township can only look at whether or not the development meets all of the code and zoning requirements. For example, he said the township couldn’t block someone from building a garage on their property even though it meets all of the code and zoning requirements because the garage would block a neighbor’s view of the trees behind it.
However, Ruffner said he would like more time to study the project and made a motion to table approval of the conditional use until the next supervisors meeting. Ruffner and Supervisor Randy Powell voted in favor of tabling it, Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.