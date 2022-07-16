CLEARFIELD — The High Country Arts Festival sponsored by the Clearfield Elks Lodge No. 540 returns to the Clearfield Driving Park on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is the 33rd year of the arts festival but only the second time its being held at the Driving Park, according to organizer William Lawhead.
Up until last year, the festival was held at S.B. Elliott State Park. It was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic but many of the vendors and attendees said they liked the Driving Park better, so they decided to hold it there again this year, Lawhead said.
The popular chicken barbecue will be back and despite inflation, the Elks managed to keep the price at $10 per dinner, Lawhead said.
The chicken barbecues will be in the Expo I Building and there will be seating and tables inside, Lawhead said.
The chicken barbecues will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from any lodge member or at the Elks lodge at 301 Second Street in downtown Clearfield.
In addition to the chicken barbecue, there will also be hot sausage, hot dogs, meatballs, etc., and homemade desserts made by members and their families.
The Ice Dreams ice cream truck will also be at the festival.
Approximately 150 vendors will be at this year’s event offering a wide variety of goods including arts and crafts, jewelry, woodworking, clothing, elk jerky, maple and hickory syrup.
“There will be quite a variety of vendors,” Lawhead said.
The entertainment will be at the David H. Litz Grove Stage and Joey Biancuzzo, will perform from 10 a.m. to noon and the Moore Brothers will perform from 1-4 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free of charge, parking is free and all proceeds from the event go to local charities, Lawhead said.
“It doesn’t go out of town, it stays right here,” Lawhead said.
Usually the event raises about $7,500-$8,000 and last year they donated the money to 25 different charities, Lawhead said.
And the Elks are able to raise this money and still offer a reasonable price for their food, organizer Paul McDermott said.
There are roughly 90 volunteers who make the festival work, Lawhead said.
“And we appreciate everyone who comes out and supports the festival,” Lawhead said.