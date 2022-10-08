For 37 years, British native Colin Howell has been bringing his passion for soccer to Clearfield youth.
Howell was born in Wales and grew up in Stoke-on-Trent in England but moved to Clearfield in 1985.
He said he always had a passion for soccer and joined an adult league soon after moving to Clearfield.
Another member of the adult soccer league was Randy Lawhead, who was also the president of the youth soccer association at the time, and he asked Howell if he would be willing to coach young players.
Despite never being a coach before, Howell agreed.
“I learned on the job,” Howell said.
Over the years, he has coached every age group from pee wee up to age 19.
Howell said soccer is an exceptional sport to play, especially for children. At the youth levels, one doesn’t have to be the tallest, strongest, fastest or the best athlete to contribute on a soccer team. He said with hard work and practice, a player can overcome a competitor’s superior speed and athleticism.
And teamwork is especially important in soccer.
“You have to learn to rely on one another,” Howell said.
He said soccer is also excellent exercise and teaches hand, eye and foot coordination.
And he said strategy is extremely important in soccer and it teaches players to think on their feet.
“People call it the beautiful game but it probably should be called the intelligence game,” Howell said. “And it’s a lot of fun.”
Howell said he has coached both boys and girls who went on to play soccer in college and received scholarships. He said many have gone on to have successful careers including doctors, lawyers, business owners and other professions.
Howell keeps a scrapbook of local newspaper clippings of the accomplishments of his current and former players and the activities they have participated in to show local businesses when fundraising.
“I want to show them we aren’t just after their money,” Howell said. “I want to show them that we are doing good things with it.”
And he said local businesses have been extremely supportive and generous to the youth soccer in Clearfield.
Over the years, they have done fundraisers for organizations such as St. Jude’s Hospital and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
He also keeps the scrapbook so local youth can learn about people, many of whom had less than they do, who have gone on to be successful.
Howell said he learned to play soccer when he was about 4 or 5 years old in England, and he developed a passion for it.
“It is in my blood,” Howell said.
His father was a coal miner for a nationalized coal company and his family lived in a company town where everyone who lived there had a family member who worked for the coal company. It was located on the outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent, which is a large city of about 500,000 residents.
He said the company towns were called “estates” and they had everything people would need such as pubs, restaurants, laundromats, etc. so no one would have travel into the city. He said few people had cars, so if they wanted to go into the city, they would have to take the bus.
“Nobody had any money, so no one knew anybody who had money,” Howell said.
He said he and his friends would play soccer until it got dark and then would find a streetlight to play under at night.
“My parents would have to drag me home at night,” Howell said.
He said they didn’t have official soccer fields, so they would play on patches of grass or in the streets.
On Saturdays he would go into the city to support his favorite professional team, the Stoke City Football Club.
When he was 15, he enrolled in a military academy in Wales and upon graduation he became a combat engineer with the 26 Engineer Regiment of the Royal Engineers and was stationed in Germany.
Howell played on the regiment’s soccer team, and he said they were the best military soccer team in Germany at the time.
After serving in the military for seven years, he returned to civilian life in England and enrolled in a trade school to become a welder.
When he was back in England, he met his wife Helen Zetzerberger Howell of Clearfield, who happened to be vacationing in England.
They eventually got married and Howell moved to his wife’s hometown.
Howell said he really loves living in Clearfield.
He also enjoys the small-town atmosphere and people here.
And he likes that when he goes to the Clearfield County Fair or to Walmart he will usually run into someone he knows.
Howell also said he enjoys hiking and walking on the Rails-to-Trails.
“I really enjoy the outdoors,” Howell said.
Howell said he is a retired now. Most of his career he worked as a welder at Marathon in Clearfield. When that closed, he became a bridge and road inspector for Michael Baker International for about 11 years before retiring in 2020.
He and his wife have two daughters, Juliana and Marisa, who now live in Delaware and Arizona.
At 71, Howell said he doesn’t play soccer himself anymore, but he still helps out with coaching and will work as a referee when needed.
And last winter he held three goalkeeper clinics for area youth.
He said playing soccer has helped him out a lot in life and said he has made a lot of friends through the sport.
“It’s been a big boost to me,” Howell said of soccer.