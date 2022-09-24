IRVONA – During the summer, a Moshannon Valley High School sophomore helped local senior citizens explore their artistic abilities.
Akira Waugh of Irvona volunteered to assist her grandmother, Marcie Nebgen of Irvona, this summer during art classes Nebgen conducted at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Clearfield Center for Active Living.
Although she earned community service hours at her high school, needed to meet her graduation requirements, Waugh said she thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent at the center’s sessions working with visitors that took the classes.
“My school has a requirement of 12 hours of community service that has to be earned between ninth and 12th grades and two times job shadowing,” she said.
Waugh said she and her grandmother offered a craft that anyone could do. “We made paint pours. Our most recent time, the seniors did paint pours on canvases, using balloons to vary the design,” she noted.
To prepare for the sessions, Waugh said she and her grandmother got ready for crafting by setting up tables, paper towels, plastic aprons, canvases or whatever items they were going to pour paint on that day, gloves, cups to hold paint and paints.
Waugh said she got as much enjoyment from the process as the class participants. “I absolutely love arts and crafts. working with the center’s clients and the CCAAA has been a lot of fun for me. I got to hear lots of stories from the participants. The seniors were really eager to try new projects and just enjoy the experience,” Waugh said.
She said plans are to continue the class at the center one time each month and said she and her grandmother would consider conducting classes at additional venues. “The main focus of our class is to give everyone an opportunity to express their creativity. We choose projects like paint pours because there’s no way to get it wrong. Instead of seeing creativity as a special skill that only some people have, we want to show that art is a discovery process and everyone can be creative,” she explained.
Waugh said she has been working as her grandmother’s assistant for the classes for some time. “My Nana and I started out doing paint pours at farmers markets, including the Blue Kow in Curwensville and Mint Condition in Grampian, and then art classes at Coffee-N-Bananas in Madera and we progressed into doing the art classes at CCAAA.”
Once she graduates, Waugh said she hopes to become trained in occupations that would allow her to continue to express her creativity. “My plans are to become a tattoo artist and a photographer. I hope to possibly be a traveling photo journalist along with creating tattoos,” she said.