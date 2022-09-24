IRVONA TEEN pic 1

Akira Waugh, of Irvona, right, prepares some supplies for art classes conducted by her grandmother Marci Nebgen, also of Irvona. The classes were held periodically throughout the summer at the Clearfield Center for Active Living.

IRVONA – During the summer, a Moshannon Valley High School sophomore helped local senior citizens explore their artistic abilities.

Akira Waugh of Irvona volunteered to assist her grandmother, Marcie Nebgen of Irvona, this summer during art classes Nebgen conducted at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Clearfield Center for Active Living.

