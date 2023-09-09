INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will mark the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Monday starting at 11:40 a.m. in front of the 9-11 memorial in the IUP Oak Grove. The program is open to the community.
In addition to an opportunity to reflect on and mark the anniversary of the attacks, the event includes a remembrance of the three IUP alumni lost in the World Trade Center attacks: Donald Jones, a 1980 graduate; William Moskal, a 1979 graduate; and William (Bill) Sugra, a 1993 graduate.
Jones and Sugra worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the north tower of the World Trade Center. Jones was a bond broker from Bucks County.
Moskal, a safety sciences graduate and Johnstown native, was a risk consultant for Marsh and McLennan in Cleveland, specializing in heavy construction. He was in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, for a meeting at the World Trade Center.
Sugra lived in Manhattan and worked for e-Speed, Cantor Fitzgerald’s electronic trading unit. Sugra’s family, of Allentown, continue to provide the funding for an annual memorial scholarship in his honor for IUP students.
The university’s September 11 memorial in the Oak Grove is located between Sutton Hall and Stapleton Library. It includes a 13-foot remnant of the World Trade Center, on long-term loan to the university from the Kovalchick family, of Indiana.
Speakers for the 2023 event will include IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll; Abigail Knapp, a cadet in IUP’s ROTC program; and Dr. Michael Tyree, associate professor of plant ecology in the Department of Biology, the faculty lead for the Flight 93 National Memorial Reforestation Monitoring Project.
Flight 93 crashed on land owned by Knapp’s aunts and uncles in the Svonavec family; her uncles were some of the first responders to the scene. Knapp is the daughter of Michael Knapp and Susan Corl-Knapp and the late Deborah Knapp.
Lt. Col. Erich Steffens, chair of IUP’s Department of Military Science will serve as master of ceremonies. Music will be performed by the IUP Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Timothy Paul, director of bands.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Performing Arts Center’s Fisher Auditorium.
This annual event has been scheduled in conjunction with IUP’s Common Hour, a time period on weekdays set aside for events and programs.
During September, the IUP Libraries offers a special display in the first-floor lobby area about the attacks.