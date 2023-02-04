PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle announced Jeff Grube as the Punxsutawney Man of the Year during the annual Groundhog Day Banquet at the Punxsutawney Area High School Wednesday evening.
State Rep. Brian Smith, last year's Man of the Year, attended to present this year’s winner with the honor.
Grube is a lifelong resident of Punxsutawney, and has served the community for decades in many roles and through many organizations.
“Volunteering in a small town like this is just one of those things that I think everybody in this room from Punxsutawney does. And we all become friends through it, I probably have 90% of my friends today because of that, and that makes it all worthwhile,” Grube said. “There’s certainly not anybody who doesn’t want a better community. I just hope it’s a better community because I was here and did these things.”
Grube joins his father Robert on the long list of men of the year “who have given their time and energy to our community,” Smith said. He added that Grube is supported in all the endeavors by his wife Ruth who is also active in the community.
Grube later agreed, saying his wife “deserves a lot of this” because when he couldn’t fulfill his duties to an organization, she would make sure it was done for him.
He said he was surprised to receive the title, but was suspicious when he saw his son and daughter both at the reception.
“As a member of the Punxsutawney Hospital Board, he was active in developing the hospital and keeping it an independent facility for our community,” Smith said.
A Rotarian since 1990, he updated the multiphasic screening program, and provides a site for Rotary luncheons. Grube has also served on the Punxsutawney Community Center board, and headed the restoration of the landmark “Jordan’s Clock” downtown. He also coached basketball and soccer.
“After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, this electrical engineer returned to Punxsutawney to work for and eventually become president of the family business, BFG Electroplating… the business has expanded its size and is a major employer in our community,” Smith said.
Grube is also the current treasurer of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, and was instrumental in raising funds for the new Gobbler’s Knob Visitor’s Center.
It was noted Grube also enjoys beating his friends in a betting game of golf.
Smith also presented Grube with a Senate Citation on behalf of Sen. Joe Pittman and a House Citation from his own office.