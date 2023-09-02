BROOKVILLE — About a dozen people gathered last Wednesday evening to take part in a listening session to learn more about a 10-year master plan for older adults being developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
The session was hosted by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging (JCAAA), with executive director Molly McNutt serving as facilitator.
“A very important part of this discussion is for us to get your feedback,” she said. “Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the nation with adults over 60. We talk to legislators all the time,” looking for ways to improve living for seniors.
Discussed during the session were eight domains of livability, focusing on their availability in local communities.
The biggest concern discussed was the lack of transportation opportunities for seniors needing to get to a pharmacy to pick up prescriptions, go the grocery store and other short trips. Comments said the ATA bus is available, but it doesn’t make detours and often there is a waiting time. “If you visit the doctor and are prescribed a new medication that you need that day, your ATA ride doesn’t include a detour to the pharmacy,” one person said.
Other options were discussed and determined as unaffordable for most seniors on fixed incomes, forcing them to rely on family and friends for transportation.
Another concern closely related to transportation was the parking in downtown Brookville. Rose Droddy, who recently moved to Brookville from Venango County, said more flat parking spaces are needed. “One thing that is great about Brookville is that people actually stop for you,” she said.
Judie Wohnsiedler also commented on the limited number of handicapped spaces available but agreed that “it’s amazing that people will stop to let you out” of a parking space.
Denny Bonavita, who has lived and worked in the Brookville area for 40 years, said, “I felt just the way you felt when I first started using the angled parking spaces. But in 40 years I’ve only seen one collision on Main Street. I think the combination of us being scared to death and other people being polite works pretty well here in Brookville.”
Looking at another parking problem, Patreen Raybuck said, “Being short, I can’t reach the parking meter when I park on Main Street. What do I do?” She said it is also a problem for those who are in a wheelchair.
Another concern discussed was a communication problem in getting information to seniors. “Older adults prefer information they can hold in their hands, such as newspapers and postcards. With the Internet there are options for getting information, but do you feel you are getting it fast enough?” McNutt asked.
Wohnsiedler said, “A lot of older folks aren’t crazy about their cell phones” and others said seniors often don’t like cell phones because they don’t understand them or are afraid of them. Also noted was that many seniors don’t use social media as sources for information. They agreed that “access to fast information in rural areas is lacking.”
Suggestions were made for emergency alert apps or some sort of public service announcements through an organization such as the Chamber of Commerce.
Bonavita said another his pet peeves is the number of times a person can be transferred when trying to make a simple call for help or information. “People in an agency should not refer you to a number thy have not called,” he said.
On a positive note, the group felt there are a lot of opportunities for socialization and civic participation in the area. “This is important because socialization and loneliness are very important factors that can affect your health and well-being,” McNutt said. “You need to be connected to others, to get out. Without socialization you feel like you don’t have a purpose and you would like to give back to the community.”
Droddy said, “This center (Heritage House) is amazing. The senior centers are great,” offering many opportunities for socialization and participation. The centers also offer hot meals Monday through Friday.
Raybuck said one of the biggest secrets in Jefferson County is the RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), which offers many volunteer opportunities. Raybuck said she is involved in a “Call a Friend” program, where she calls “people just to check on them. I can do it from home.”
Wohnsiedler said she believes there are “many opportunities to be helpful in the community.” She mentioned looking into volunteer opportunities at nursing homes, churches and schools.
Other domains discussed were accessibility to outdoor spaces and buildings, limited alternative housing options and how to get needed help for maintaining one’s home, health services and finding people who want to care for the elderly, the local need for affordable adult day care, community support, and respect and social inclusion.
McNutt said information will be collected until September, with the master plan to be completed by February 2024. Comments can be submitted in writing, through the JCAAA or online at AgingPlan@pa.gov.