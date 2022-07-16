BROOKVILLE — After months of planning, everything is ready for Sunday’s opening of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.
The fair will open early Sunday morning with a garden tractor pull by Hunter’s Pulling, a three-generation family-oriented pulling outfit from Mercer who has been pulling since 2013. The tractor pull will begin at 9 a.m.
Opening ceremonies for the 2022 fair will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the community stage. The guest speaker will be Pastor Brad Lockwood.
Following the opening ceremonies, the pageant to name a new fair queen, junior queen and princess will be held.
Competing for this year’s crowns will be four contestants in each category. Contestants in the queen’s contest will be Claire Haines, Brianna Barnett, Ava Orcutt and Taylor Rafferty. Junior queen contestants will be Emma Wilson, Carlee Lindemuth, Josi Bzzard and Nora O’Donnell. Competing to be fair princess will be Elena Plyler, Melanie Mignogna, Natalie Burdge and Penelope Mignogna.
A full schedule of events for the grandstand has been planned for the week, beginning with the tractor and truck pulls by Full Pull Productions on Monday and Tuesday nights. Wednesday will be a concert by country singers Dillon Carmichael and Colt Ford. Thursday night will feature the popular mud bog and Friday night the All American Rodeo Company will return for an action-packed show. The fair will close on Saturday night with the demolition derby presented by Derbydog of Ohio.
Special activities will be held each evening on the community stage, including bingo by Relay for Life, singers each night and a concert by the Village Voices on Friday evening. On Monday evening to open the fair, Freedom-Day of Reckoning will present three hours (5 to 8 p.m.) of fun for the whole family, with music, games, prizes, contests, candy and more.
Other attractions will include daily performances by Andy Rotz Entertainment and the Bar-C Ranch petting zoo, along with animal, historical and many other exhibits. More than 20 food vendors will be offering old and new treats, with a large number of commercial and community vendors on hand. Bartlebaugh Amusements will again provide carnival rides, games and more for kids of all ages.
Authority member Beth Rafferty said the animal exhibits that have been registered are “definitely better than we were last year.” Signed up for this year’s fair are 15 dairy exhibitors, nine beef cattle exhibitors, seven sheep exhibitors, 17 swine exhibitors, high goat exhibitors and 36 horse exhibitors.
The gates will open at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. weeknights and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission to this year’s fair is $10 per person and includes parking, admission to all grandstand shows except Wednesday, carnival rides and all exhibits. For the Colt Ford/Dillon Carmichael concert on Wednesday, an extra $10 will be charged for admission to the grandstand or an extra $20 for track seating.
Authority member Toni Facchine said, “We are excited for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair. Join us to make new memories with old friends.”