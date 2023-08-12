FALLS CREEK — In May, more than 150 Jefferson County residents attended the electronics, television and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection. This month the second HHW collection will be taking place.
The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority (JCSWA) will host the second collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Goodwill site, 101 Preston Way, Falls Creek.
Residents can pre-register online at www.nobleenviro.com and clicking the “E-Waste and HHW Collection” tab at the very top of the page to find Jefferson County, or by calling 412-567-6566 to schedule an appointment for the drop-off day. Registration is required. Payment will be accepted by credit card only.
The JCSWA reported 5.8 tons of materials collected in May.
Proper HHW collection and disposal are important for environmental health and safety, as well as the safety of waste collectors who can be injured by HHW that is put into the trash and first responders who can be put at risk when called to a home where residents have stockpiled HHW.
All collected items are managed by Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling which transports the materials to e-Stewards or R2 certified electronic recyclers and permitted hazardous waste facilities. Old televisions, computers and other electronic devices are processed for recycling and reuse. Household hazardous waste is processed for beneficial reuse including fuel blending. Materials that have no reuse options are treated so that they do not contaminate the environment.