BROOKVILLE — Local funeral director Greg Furlong, owner of Furlong Funeral Homes in Summerville and Marienville, was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of the State Board of Funeral Directors.
According to both Greg and his wife Cheryl Furlong, he is the first funeral director in the rural area to be appointed to the state board. Greg Furlong believes Johnstown is the closest place where a board member has come from before himself.
“There needs to be representation of the small town funeral homes, not just cities because they operate differently. I don’t care if you’re running a funeral home or a flower shop or anything. There’s a difference,” Furlong said.
He has been in the funeral business for 30 years, and is originally from Shippenville. Furlong was sworn in by Judge John Foradora at the Jefferson County Courthouse Wednesday morning to a crowd of friends, family, and colleagues.
The State Board of Funeral Directors regulates the licensure and practice of funeral directors in Pennsylvania. The board’s functions include “the formulation of necessary rules and regulations for the proper conduct of the business or profession of funeral directing in order to safeguard the interests of the public and the standards of the profession,” according to the Department of State website. The board also fixes the time and place for the license exam of funeral directors, and conducts inspections of funeral homes.
Funeral directors must be licensed for 10 years before they may apply to be on the board. Furlong also submitted letters of reference from a wide range of people including, family, colleagues, Judge Foradora, retired Forest County Sheriff Bob Wolfgang, and State Sen. Cris Dush, totaling about 15 letters of reference.
Furlong is serving a five year term, with the ability to serve again after his term ends. The board meets about nine to 10 times a year.
Dush attended the swearing in ceremony at the courthouse, also giving the prayer to start the ceremony. Furlong gave Dush much credit in him getting the seat on the board despite the position often going to more urban funeral directors.
Dush said he was happy to help him because “I want to see the rural areas represented in the state,” which doesn’t often happen.
Furlong said he was talking with another funeral director around Christmas time, when he was told there was going to be an opening on the state board. His friend encouraged him to go for the spot, and he started the process in January. He said it was “a lot of back and forth with letters and paperwork” before he was appointed to the seat.
“It’ll be interesting at this point in my career,” he said, before assuring that his funeral homes will remain open while he serves on the board.