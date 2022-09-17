BROOKVILLE — She can’t sing, dance or even talk, but she recently stole the hearts of her audience at the Heritage House with her gentleness and loving nature.
“She” is Junebug, a 5-year-old donkey who shares happiness and brings smiles wherever she goes.
Junebug belongs to Rocky and Margaret McCarty, of Brockport, founders of Heavenly Hee Haw Therapy. But more than a therapy donkey, Junebug has also become a symbol of faith.
Margaret McCarty said she never wanted a donkey because “I had horses all my life. I trained them, I broke them, I showed them.” She said her husband, Rocky, “bought a donkey one time and it was a disaster. I said, ‘No more donkeys for me.’”
But everything changed in 2015, when something inside her told Margaret she needed a donkey. A year later she fell in love with a newborn donkey, “but the Lord was telling me ‘no, this isn’t the donkey for you.’”
In June 2017 Junebug was born. “We visited her every week for four months, then we brought her home,” McCarty said. “I had a difficult time with her, because you don’t train a donkey like you do a horse.”
McCarty connected with a woman in Missouri who trains donkeys. “She is still my mentor today. We started to train Junebug, and everything fell into place.”
McCarty quickly learned that Junebug is “a people donkey. The owner of Junebug’s mother said, ‘We’ve had many donkeys, but never one like her.’ She was really special but she didn’t realize just how special.”
McCarty said Junebug “is a smaller version of what Jesus rode. It is written that God gives us authority over all the creatures, and we are to be good stewards of them. Donkeys are known to be the sorrowful beast of burden and what is our Lord, but our sorrowful Lord? They are a symbol of suffering, and the Lord knows the meaning of grieving, because of how we live and what we are doing to our world today.”
She read from Galatians 6:2, saying people are “to carry each other’s burdens. That’s what we are to do, because there are problems all around today. Jesus rode a donkey to show us we are to take each other’s burdens and help and support one another, because that is what the donkey did.”
McCarty said that contrary to public opinion, “donkeys are not stubborn. They are very humble animals, they were relentless at their work and they are very smart. If you know your Bible, you know that Jesus only chose one animal, a donkey, to speak in the Bible.”
Pointing out the cross on Junebug’s back, McCarty said, “It’s not just something we should talk about on Palm Sunday. Donkeys are certainly Jesus’ favorite creature, because he left that cross on their back as a reminder to us. Jesus chose a specific donkey. He picked a certain donkey, and that’s just what he did for Rocky and I. He picked a certain donkey and has blessed us in so many ways I can’t even begin to explain it.
“There was somewhere I was falling short, and Junebug taught me how to forgive, how to not be bitter, how to trust,” McCarty said. “The way this animal trusts me is just unbelievable.”
Junebug is a frequent visitor at nursing homes and senior centers. “She loves children and is great with people in wheelchairs. She is unbelievable. She relates to someone with issues and people with disabilities; she will go to them first, she will fuss over them,” McCarty said. During her visit to Heritage House, Junebug took time to be petted and hugged by each person who wanted to be near her.
When Junebug isn’t visiting senior centers or going to church with her owners, she lives on the McCarty farm with two mini-horses. Sometimes she even goes into the house with Rocky and Margaret.
“I am so grateful that Jesus got my attention, so that I am able to do this, for people to understand what we are supposed to be in life, just like this donkey,” McCarty said.