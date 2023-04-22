KERSEY — Earleyville Farm, located on Hayes Road in Kersey, will achieve Century Farm status on April 27.
To qualify as a Century Farm, the same family must own the farm for at least 100 consecutive years, and a family member must live there on a permanent basis. The purpose of recognizing Century Farms is to emphasize the importance and economic impact of the heritage and traditions of each family, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
The current owners via a family trust are Ernest Mattiuz Jr., Cecelia Mattiuz Bona, and Thomas Mattiuz. An application must be completed and notarized and sent to the Department of Agriculture for review before the certificate is issued.
According to family records provided by Ernest Mattiuz Jr., Giovanni Mattiuz, grandfather of the present owners, arrived in the United States from Belluno, Italy on March 25, 1911. He went through processing on Ellis Island and set out for Elk County where he joined other family members and friends already working in the Northwest Mining Company coal mines. Soon he was able to start a small logging operation and a sawmill in the Brick Valley area of Fox Township and began selling timber to Northwest. He was then able to provide passage from Italy for his wife and children to join him.
Giovanni and his wife Cecelia first bought a small house and farm on Thompson Hill in Elk County, but as their family grew to five sons and two daughters, they bought the larger property on Hayes Road on April 27, 1923. Their two daughters had died during the influenza outbreak in 1919.
According to the original sales agreement, Giovanni bought the farm from Leonard and Susie Hayes when Leonard decided to retire. The purchase included 102.2 acres of land, the farmhouse, livestock barn, wagon barn, blacksmith shed, coal shed, corn crib, hog barn, and chicken coop. It also included two horses, one wagon, one buggy, one hack, two hogs, one lot of hay, one lot of corn, 100 bushels of corn and all farm machinery and tools for a total price of $5,500. The owner reserved the right to keep the chickens.
Giovanni and his sons raised chickens, milk cows, and a few hogs. They sold milk and eggs and homemade cheese to a store in Toby Valley. They made and sold salami, sausage, and bologna, and in the farmhouse basement, nails can still be seen a few inches apart throughout the rafters. That was where the salami and sausage were hung.
According to oral family history provided by grandson Ernest Mattiuz Jr., Giovanni worked on the farm until 1956 when he suffered a stroke. His son, Ernest Mattiuz Sr. moved into the farmhouse with his wife and family and assumed the duties of running the farm. In 1957, the horses and most of the cattle and hogs were sold. They kept only the beef cattle for food. Quantities of vegetables were planted and sold beginning in the 1960s. In 1969, Ernest Jr. started working the farm with his father, and they restored the pasture, replaced the fencing, and expanded the beef herd.
With the death of Ernest Mattiuz Sr. in 1997, the farm was put into the family trust that exists today. Ernest Jr. and Cecelia both married and built homes on the land, and Thomas married and moved to St. Marys. Cecelia’s son Michael Bona started living in the farmhouse and working on the farm with Ernest Jr. in 2012 and will be the fourth generation to continue the daily operation of Earleyville Farm. Last year for the first time, they were able to sell corn to the ethanol plant in Clearfield.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau will hold its meeting on site, and local, state, and national legislators, as well as relatives, friends, and neighbors will be invited to join in congratulating the Mattiuz family as they celebrate becoming a Century Farm on Aug. 18.