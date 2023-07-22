CURWENSVILLE –The legacy of a late Curwensville veteran will live on through services provided to a fellow veteran.
Last year the state Business and Professional Women’s president announced a project she wanted local BPWs to participate in.
The president asked those chapters to collectively raise $15,000 to purchase and train a dog to ultimately be given to a veteran struggling to cope with mental or physical issues created through their participation in war. The dog would be presented to the veteran, at no cost, through the Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor program based in Coopersburg, Lehigh County.
The program provides rehabilitation to veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or physical disabilities, through non-medicinal therapies provided by service canines, according to information on its website.
Priscilla Barrett of the Curwensville BPW said her chapter faithfully donated funds each month, along with many other chapters, including Clearfield BPW –ultimately raising more than $31,000 through the year-long drive.
She said the state president also requested chapters with current or past members who are veterans to submit their names and a biography of their service to her.
Barrett said the Curwensville branch submitted the name of the late Margaret Jacoby Gates –a charter member of Curwensville BPW. “She served her community throughout her career with BPW,” she explained.
Gates was deployed during World War II. She entered the Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing in 1939 and eventually was sent to Fort Dix, Trenton, N.J., to be readied to serve on the war’s front lines.
Her unit was stationed in Malvern, England at a hospital where Gates served until the war’s D-Day invasion of Normandy.
She was then sent to South Hampton, France, where she was charged with treating soldiers with various injuries ranging from gunshot wounds, gastrointestinal problems related to stress, broken bones and psychiatric care.
According to information provided by her family, Gates became very close to her patients and often assisted them with writing letters to their families. Gates worked at the hospital during the Battle of the Bulge until the time the war ended.
She served from 1943-1946 and achieved the rank of first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corp’s Theatre of Operations. She was discharged in 1946.
“We thought perhaps they were going to make a booklet to be distributed but what we found out later is they were actually looking for was a name for the service dog,” Barrett said, adding, “They selected Peggy as the person they were going to name the dog after out of all the people whose names were submitted. They were very impressed by her biography. I was very surprised when I learned they had selected her.”
The dog, named Gates, will be donated to assist a veteran, Barrett said.
Gates’ children, Jeff Gates and Margie Yescavage said they are thrilled about the name and the assistance the dog will provide for a veteran. Both said their mother helped everyone she could but never sought attention for her deeds.
“I think Mom would be very proud of this although she would never want attention for what she did. Mom would never seek glory. She didn’t do things for that. She just did things for the good of doing them,” Jeff Gates said.
Yescavage agreed. “Mother always said she didn’t want stars on earth. She wanted them on her crown in heaven. I think she would be happy though because it’s a dog whose purpose is to help a veteran.”