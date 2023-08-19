CLEARFIELD — After five years of work, the Lawrence Township Dog Park is now open.
The dog park is a fenced in area where dogs can run and play without a leash, Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
The dog park is roughly 3/4 of an acre in size and it has separate sections for large dogs and small dogs based on weight.
The dog park opened last Monday at Lawrence Township Recreation Park, but a grand opening celebration will be held on Sept. 24 from 1-3 p.m.
The event will have prizes for the first dogs that show up at the grand opening and there will be hot dogs and food, Ruffner said.
The dog park was completed in stages with the section that is now the large dog park opened last year but it had few amenities, Ruffner said.
This year, the small dog park was added as well as the entryway.
CNB Bank donated trees, including dogwood trees, which were planted earlier this year.
Township Supervisor Brian Collins planted the grass in the dog park last spring and the park was closed up until last Monday to allow the grass to grow, Ruffner said.
In the near future, Ruffner said they plan to add some benches, perhaps a picnic table and a pavilion as well as some doggy play/agility features in the dog park as well as some additional landscaping near the entranceway.
Ruffner started the effort to get the dog park established and it was completed with help from the dog park committee.
“They were instrumental in getting this all put together,” Ruffner said of the committee. “Without them, this wouldn’t have happened.”
It cost roughly $30,000 to develop the dog park, much of which was through donations.
“We relied a lot on donations,” Ruffner said. “A limited amount of taxpayer funds were used.”
Lawrence Township had land graded and paid for a portion of the cost of the fence, Ruffner said.
Ruffner said local businesses and vendors helped out significantly.
“BASH Contracting, who did the fencing gave us a really fantastic price,” Ruffner said.
And he said Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield gave the township a good price on the stone used for the entryway. C. Classic Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram of Clearfield and Walmart also made generous donations for the development of the dog park, Ruffner said.
The township also used a little American Recovery Act funds to pay for a portion of the cost.
Ruffner said it took about five years and a lot of work for them to get to this point because the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the development.
The dog park is open daily from dawn to dusk. And although dogs are allowed to run freely without a leash in the dog park, people are still required to clean up after their dogs, Ruffner said. There are dog cleanup stations on site.
Dog owners are also required to have their dog in their sight, under voice command and under their control at all times.
Ruffner noted that the dog park is for socialized dogs that are not aggressive to other dogs or people.
And now that the dog park is completed, dogs should stay in that area and not go on the park’s other athletic fields, Ruffner said.
Lawrence Township has other improvements planned for the Recreation Park, Ruffner said. The township is in the process of developing a new softball field next to the dog park and an overflow parking lot across the street.
Next year, the township plans to install a walking path that would start near the small dog park, loop around behind the large dog park and softball field and go up to the top of the hill to the athletic fields.
And pedestrians will be able to use the road to loop back to the trailhead. The total loop would be roughly a half a mile, Ruffner said.
Longterm, Ruffner said the township is hoping to construct a multipurpose building just below the dog park to house batting cages and host athletic and community events.
“But that is a major undertaking,” Ruffner said.