State Rep. Brian Smith, who represents Jefferson County, intends to introduce legislation that would return the first day of Pennsylvania’s rifle deer season to the Monday after Thanksgiving.
In a change to tradition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the first day of rifle season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2019.
The decision has been met with support and opposition. The Game Commission conducted a survey in 2021 that found 60 percent of hunters supported the Saturday opener. Smith, and others, have voiced their concerns for small businesses and organizations that previously relied on an influx of hunters during the weekend ahead of the Monday opener.
In a proposal sent to fellow members of the House of Representatives in December, Smith wrote: “When the Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the opening day of antlered deer rifle season to the Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday, they disrupted the positive economic impact that many small businesses and volunteer organizations experienced in years past.”
In his weekly newsletter released Friday further announcing the proposed legislation, Smith said, “Opening rifle deer season on Small Business Saturday has naturally contributed to a devastating loss of revenue to the bottom lines of local mom and pop retail stores, family-owned restaurants, volunteer fire companies and many other nonprofit organizations.”
Smith said the Saturday opener forces families to change their Thanksgiving traditions.
“Changing the opening day to Saturday has robbed Pennsylvania buck hunters of precious time with family and friends as many must now leave for deer camp immediately following Thanksgiving dinner,” Smith said in his newsletter.
Smith also proposes rifle season run from the Monday after Thanksgiving straight through until a second Sunday, meaning two weeks uninterrupted.
“In doing all of this, I hope to bring back harmony between buck hunting season and economic prosperity during the weekend after Thanksgiving,” Smith said.
Smith is conducting a survey on his website, repsmith.com, asking for feedback from area hunters if they prefer the Saturday opener or if they’d like to see it return to Monday after Thanksgiving.